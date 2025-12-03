KFSHRC Earns Two Global Awards for Patient Experience and Customer Service

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has received two Gold Awards in patient experience and customer service at the 2025 International Customer Experience Awards organized by Awards International. The hospital was honored for Best Use of Customer Insight and Feedback for a Strategic Approach and Best Customer Service for organizations with more than 5000 employees.These awards highlight the hospital’s continued progress in enhancing the patient experience. Over the past year, KFSHRC has implemented a comprehensive strategy to improve service quality and strengthen digital service channels. This included upgrading the Contact Center as a unified service hub, leveraging patient-satisfaction analytics to improve the care journey, expanding digital pathways for faster access to services, and improving communication through better integration between clinical and operational systems. These efforts ensure fast, accurate, and consistent service across KFSHRC locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah.The impact of these improvements is directly felt by patients. Enhancing digital channels and the Contact Center has helped shorten waiting times, improve clarity around procedures, simplify access to clinical and nonclinical services, and support more human-centered communication. Together, these changes elevate the overall experience and empower patients throughout their care journey.The International Customer Experience Awards are among the most respected global recognitions in the field. Their evaluation process includes live presentations, technical assessments, and measurement of tangible impact on customer and patient experience. The awards honor organizations that demonstrate advanced operational models in patient experience, digital transformation, and integrated service delivery.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

