Madeira launches its curated Weddings & Honeymoons product, positioning the island as an authentic, experience-driven destination for couples worldwide.

FUNCHAL, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madeira Launches Its International Weddings & Honeymoons Product

An authentic, experience-driven island for couples and industry professionals worldwide.

Visit Madeira announces the launch of its newly curated Weddings & Honeymoons product, presenting the island as an inspiring destination for couples and a strategically valuable partner for the global wedding industry.

Nestled in the Atlantic and shaped by nature, culture, and world-class hospitality, Madeira introduces a product designed to reflect what modern couples seek: authenticity, intimacy, and meaningful experiences. From Laurissilva Forest protected by UNESCO to the dramatic escarpments that fall directly into the Atlantic, from boutique quintas to iconic hotels, the island offers a diverse palette of settings suited for ceremonies, celebrations, and romantic escapes.

“Madeira has always been a place of welcome - a destination where every couple can find a corner of beauty that belongs to their dreams,” says Visit Madeira. “This new product represents our commitment to share the island’s hospitality, culture, and landscapes with the world in an accessible, well-structured way.”

The Weddings & Honeymoons initiative highlights:

A wide variety of venues - luxury resorts, boutique hotels, historical spaces, villas, quintas and natural locations

High-quality hospitality with international service standards

Year-round mild climate (instant spring)

A rich portfolio of experiences for couples and guests: gastronomic journeys, nature adventures, relaxation rituals, cultural immersion

Easy international accessibility from Europe, the UK, USA and more

Beyond inspiration, the Destination also introduces a clear structure for wedding professionals - including planners, photographers, content creators, and media partners - who are actively shaping couples’ decisions in the global market.

Madeira is not a trend. It is a destination with identity - where atmosphere, hospitality, and nature create a feeling couples don’t forget.

The message behind the new product echoes one of the island’s strongest values: Madeira belongs to all - an open, inclusive, welcoming territory where every celebration feels personal.

This launch marks the first chapter in a wider communication campaign that will highlight Madeira’s venues, experiences, industry opportunities, and global positioning within the weddings and honeymoons market.

Credits: ©Sterna, ©Belmond Reids Palace, ©Francisco Correia, @miguelmoniz, ©Casa do Velha do Palheiro, ©Duarte Sol, ©Francisco Correia, ©Christophe Afonso, ©Savoy Signature

