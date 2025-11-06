B-Treat 2026: The Global B2B Gathering for Wedding Professionals Returns to Italy October 25–30, 2026 | Puglia, Italy

B-treat Conference 2024 B-treat B2B lounge 2024

B-TREAT: Global B2B gathering for wedding professionals returns to Italy, blending business, creativity, and authentic connections.

B-Treat gives destinations and venues direct access to the people who make booking decisions. It’s boutique in scale but global in impact - and that’s our power.” — Alexa Skuba, Co-founder in WEMA Global

BARI, PUGLIA, ITALY, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEMA Global announces the next edition of B-Treat, the exclusive B2B gathering for international wedding and event professionals, taking place October 25–30, 2026, in Puglia, Italy.

Following successful previous editions, B-Treat continues to redefine how destinations and industry experts connect - blending professional networking, immersive experiences, and genuine collaboration between planners, venues, hoteliers, designers, photographers, and luxury brands.

The 2026 edition will feature a two-part format:

Main Program (2 days) - a high-level conference, B2B meetings, and a glamorous Gala Dinner.

Immersive Fam Trip (3 days) - exclusive site visits, styled experiences, and authentic encounters with Italy’s most desirable wedding destinations.

“B-Treat is not a trade show - it’s a curated circle of professionals who shape the global wedding market,” says Lana Olifer, Co-Founder & COO of WEMA Global. “It’s where ideas turn into partnerships and destinations become stories. That’s what makes it different - and that’s why people come back.”

“Every WEMA project turns exposure into measurable results,” adds Alexa Skuba, Co-Founder and CMO of WEMA Global. “B-Treat gives destinations and venues direct access to the people who make booking decisions. It’s boutique in scale but global in impact - and that’s our power.”

Participation is by application only for wedding venues, hotels, wedding planners, wedding photographers & videographers, wedding designers, wedding vendors, ensuring a high-quality, business-driven environment where every connection counts.

As a boutique-format gathering, B-Treat limits participation to a selected number of international planners and exhibitors, ensuring exclusivity and tangible outcomes for all attending brands and destinations.

