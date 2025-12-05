A community-driven international award honoring wedding professionals for influence, ethics, and industry contribution.

This award is built on fairness, transparency, and the voice of the community. We want to celebrate those who move the industry forward. And not only planners! Hotels, venues, vendors - welcome!” — Alexa Skuba & Lana Olifer, WEMA Global Founders

UKRAINE, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding Industry Gets a New Benchmark: WEMA Circle Awards Open Registration Worldwide

WEMA Global, the first international wedding & event marketing agency known for elevating destinations, venues, and wedding professionals worldwide, announces the launch of the WEMA Circle Awards - the unique community-driven international recognition program in the wedding industry.

Professionals can enter the awards regardless of their role in the industry - planners, venues, photographers, designers, florists, decorators, hotels, creatives, and others.

Created to celebrate professionals who contribute to the development of the global wedding market, WEMA Circle Awards shifts focus away from budgets and large-scale productions, placing real value on influence, ethics, consistency, and contribution to the industry.

A New Approach to Recognition in the Wedding Industry

Unlike traditional awards that rely primarily on jury opinions or project submissions, the WEMA Circle Awards introduce a two-stage transparent evaluation model:

Stage 1: Public Voting

Each registered participant receives a personal voting link.

Their community - clients, colleagues, partners, and audience - vote for them.

This determines the Top 3 finalists in every category.

Results are visible in real time, ensuring full transparency.

Stage 2: Jury Evaluation

The finalists are reviewed by an international board of experienced wedding professionals, using clear, measurable criteria:

- Industry reputation

- Influence and long-term contribution

- Professional ethics

- Evolution over the last 3 years

- Consistency and reliability

- Impact on international wedding standards

The focus is not on “the biggest wedding” or “the most expensive project,” but on real impact.

Why WEMA Circle Awards Matter

The wedding industry has long lacked a recognition system that values actual influence rather than portfolios or budgets.

WEMA Circle Awards aim to:

- Highlight professionals who elevate industry standards

- Encourage ethical, impactful work

- Unite international players into one global Circle

- Give visibility to talents often overlooked by traditional awards

- Offer fair, transparent selection without pay-to-win mechanics

This award recognizes those who shape the industry, not only those who document it.

Registration Is Now Open

The registration fee of €30 is intentionally symbolic: it confirms the participant’s commitment to actively gather public support during the voting phase.

No portfolios or project submissions are required at registration.

Only finalists will provide materials for the jury in Stage 2.

A Global Initiative Powered by WEMA Global

WEMA Circle Awards reflect WEMA Global’s mission to elevate the wedding and event industry through transparency, visibility, and community-driven recognition.

