Growing confidence in SA economy

Release date: 02/12/25

Confidence in South Australia’s economy is outpacing the rest of the nation, according to the latest business confidence survey from the South Australian Business Chamber.

The September Quarter survey of business expectations saw the SA Confidence Index rise 6.6 points to 90.9, while the National Confidence Index climbed 4.0 points to 80.7.

It’s the second consecutive quarter South Australia has recorded a lift in business confidence.

There’s a clear pattern of growing optimism, with today’s announcement complementing last week’s Bank SA State Monitor Survey which showed consumer confidence is at its highest level in four years.

These results demonstrate business conditions are improving in the state which is also experiencing record employment levels.

More South Australians have jobs than ever before, with the national employment data showing the total number of people employed in SA is 986,500.

Overall, the number of people in jobs has increased by 85,900 since the Malinauskas Labor Government took office.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

South Australia’s economy continues to go from strength to strength.

There are more people in work than ever before, consumer confidence is on the rise and for the second consecutive quarter we see business confidence growing.

With SA clearly outpacing the nation, there’s a real sense of optimism in our long-term economic outlook and these results are a clear sign that businesses are backing the direction in which our state is heading.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

South Australian business confidence has outpaced the nation ever since the Malinauskas Government came to office in 2022.

In addition to rising business confidence, SA has been recognised as the best place to do business for the last three years in a row by the Business Council of Australia.

We are proudly a pro-business Labor Government, and we will continue to support South Australian small businesses including with our $22 million Small Business Strategy designed to foster growth and help businesses to succeed.