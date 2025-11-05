USU Appoints Matthias Grabellus as New Chief Product & Technology Officer

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has appointed Matthias Grabellus as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective October 1, 2025. In his new role, Grabellus will oversee Product Management, Research and Development and Cloud and IT Operations. The strategic objective is to establish USU as the central AI platform within enterprises. In this position, Grabellus will play a key role in driving the company’s growth strategy and strengthening its market leadership in IT and customer service management.Extensive Leadership Experience in Global Technology CompaniesGrabellus brings many years of international experience in building and scaling technology and product organizations. He has held senior leadership positions at SAP and Celonis where he played a key role in developing and executing innovative product strategies.He is known for a customer-centric, innovation-driven product strategy based on artificial intelligence (AI) and first-class user experience (UX). This makes him the ideal choice for this key role at USU, where he will embed the company’s guiding principle “empowered by understanding” into the product vision and strategy—consistently placing customers and their needs at the center of every action.Setting the Strategic Course for the FutureRegarding his vision and priorities as CPTO of USU, Grabellus explains: “We will position USU as the orchestration layer for CIOs—vendor-agnostic and designed to serve as the central platform for managing and connecting the entire digital AI workforce. In the first step, we will make our many existing AI innovations tangible across our products. UX and AI will take center stage in our portfolio, creating measurable value and real impact in our customers’ day-to-day work.”Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU, emphasizes: “With Matthias, we are gaining a highly accomplished expert to lead our product and technology organization—at exactly the right time. Our proven expertise in complex on-premise and SaaS solutions, the passion of our teams and the trust of our customers worldwide form a strong foundation. With the support of our investor, Thoma Bravo, we now have the opportunity to further enhance our innovations and products, increase customer value and significantly accelerate time-to-value. Matthias will play a central role in driving this strategy forward across our markets.”This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: www.usu.com/en/

