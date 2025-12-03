Minister Buti Manamela hosts National Skills Fund media launch, 4 Dec

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, MP, will on Thursday, 04 December 2025, host the National Skills Fund’s (NSF) Media Launch titled Accelerating the NSF’s Journey to Operational Excellence.

The engagement forms part of the NSF’s ongoing institutional transformation programme and will highlight the successful implementation of phase 1 of the NSF Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System.

This milestone marks a significant step towards strengthening efficiency, transparency and accountability in the Fund’s operations. The event will also reflect on the broader reforms underway across the NSF aimed at improving governance, enhancing operational performance and expanding access to essential skills development programmes for South Africans.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 December 2025

Time: 18:00 – 21:00

Venue: Velmoré Hotel & Spa (96 Main Road, Mooiplaats 355-Jr, Erasmia, 0183)

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Matshepo Seedat

Media Liaison Officer Minister of Higher Education and Training

Cell: 082 679 9473

E-mail: seedat.m@dhet.gov.za

William Somo

National Skills Fund Public Relations and Communication

Cell: 083 418 2536

E-mail: WilliamS@nsf.org.za

