YAAZ & The Westin Istanbul Nisantasi Rooftop

YAAZ BRINGS ITS LIFESTYLE TO THE BOSPHORUS THROUGH A NEW COLLABORATION WITH THE WESTIN NİŞANTAŞI ISTANBUL

MILAN, ITALY, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YAAZ, the brand that has redefined the concept of outdoor living by transforming it into a true lifestyle, strengthens its role as a key player in the contract sector through a new collaboration in the hospitality world and signs the panoramic terrace of The Westin Nişantaşı Istanbul, the five-star hotel of the Marriott group.

The terrace, just like the hotel’s interiors, designed by DesignIst Studio was created as a space for meeting, relaxation and contemplation where guests can enjoy an extraordinary view of the Bosphorus. This atmosphere, suspended in space and time, is defined by several collections of YAAZ selected for their ability to combine comfort and aesthetics. Thanks to YAAZ collections, this outdoor space becomes fluid and welcoming where tactile materials, soft geometries and warm hues invite guests to live a sensorial experience.

The key player of the project is Saye, the folding chair designed by AngelettiRuzza Design, which offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the classical director’s chair. This chair, made in die-cast aluminum with teak inserts and fully removable fabrics, conveys a sense of functional and nomadic elegance. Due to its lightness and practicality, this chair becomes the symbol of a dynamic outdoor lifestyle, an ideal bridge between Mediterranean Italy and Turkey.

Alongside Saye, the terrace features Barla stools belonging to the furniture family designed by the same Italian duo and winner of the Good Design Award in 2022. The aluminum curves and the rope weaving are re-proportioned in the stool version without losing the architectural dimension that characterize and distinguish the collection.

The setting is completed by Uz and Denk armchairs, both made of teak combined with textured outdoor fabrics. Uz carries to living spaces its harmonious and balanced style, achieved through a study of the geometric form of the cylinder, manufactured, shaped and made more complex in the interpretation of the subtle curves and the tapers that reveal the beauty and quality of wood. These elements combine in an extreme formal simplicity, evoking memories of journeys of a bygone era.

On the other hand, Denk presents itself with generous volumes and large dimensions, where the essential form of the structure becomes evident in the design of the armrest, while the woven backrest reveals a story of know-how and craftsmanship, the soft cushions upholstered in Sunbrella fabrics express the brand’s constant search of comfort.



