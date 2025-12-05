Grazitti Interactive Launches Autopex, a Conversational Intelligence Solution to Boost Salesforce Productivity

Salesforce admins spend a lot of time on routine platform maintenance. Autopex changes this by letting users interact with Salesforce naturally, uncover metadata dependencies, and accelerate delivery.” — Atul Sharma, Director of Salesforce at Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazitti Interactive , a global digital innovation leader, announced the launch of Autopex , a Salesforce-native solution that brings conversational intelligence to everyday Salesforce operations.Autopex empowers teams to manage data, analyze metadata, check permissions, and more using natural language without Apex coding. This intuitive approach allows admins, developers, and business users to focus on high-value, strategic work.With Autopex, organizations can free up developer hours and speed up root-cause analysis with instant visibility into metadata, objects, flows, and dependencies.Built to simplify everyday operations, Autopex offers a secure playground for testing flow actions and works seamlessly with OpenAI, Gemini, or any LLM hosted on AWS Bedrock. It ensures complete data privacy by not storing any information, supports customer-provided API keys or Grazitti-hosted foundation models, and keeps all logs contained within your Salesforce org.About Grazitti InteractiveGrazitti Interactive is a trusted Salesforce partner helping organizations optimize operations and scale efficiently. Since 2008, it has supported Fortune 500 enterprises, nonprofits, government agencies, and SMBs in strengthening their Salesforce ecosystem and achieving higher ROI. With offices in the US, India, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, Grazitti combines deep Salesforce expertise with innovative AI-driven solutions to help businesses digitally transform and drive sustained growth.

