Xiao Liu 30th Anniversary Gift Box by Ziqiong Li Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Xiao Liu 30th Anniversary by Ziqiong Li

Ziqiong Li's Innovative Gift Box Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Ziqiong Li 's "Xiao Liu 30th Anniversary" gift box as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the design's significance within the packaging industry and underscores its innovative features.The award-winning gift box design holds particular relevance for companies seeking to strengthen their brand identity and customer relationships. By artfully integrating the theme of time, the design symbolizes the shared journey between the company and its customers, encapsulating their emotional connection and the company's core values. This approach showcases the practical benefits of thoughtful packaging design for fostering customer loyalty and brand recognition.Ziqiong Li's gift box design stands out for its unique visual and tactile elements. The use of embossing techniques to create a "rings" design effectively visualizes the concept of time passing while adding a distinctive texture to the packaging. The choice of white and gold papers further elevates the design, conveying a sense of luxury and richness that aligns with the company's 30-year milestone.The success of the "Xiao Liu 30th Anniversary" gift box in the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as an inspiration for the packaging industry, demonstrating the power of innovative design to enhance brand value and customer engagement. This recognition is expected to influence future packaging trends, encouraging designers and brands to explore creative ways to tell their stories and connect with consumers through thoughtful design elements.Team Members:Xiao Liu 30th Anniversary was designed by a talented team led by Ziqiong Li, who served as the founder and designer. Xiao Yaqin, Cai Xueqin, and the Shaanxi University of Science & Technology also contributed to the project, along with One Design Brand Communication Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ziqiong Li:Ziqiong Li, founder, designer, and illustrator of One Design Brand Communication, is a China-based creative professional committed to brand building, innovative product packaging design, and cultural and creative development. Li's works have garnered numerous international awards, including the A'Design Award & Competition 2019 Gold Award.About ONE DESIGN Brand Co., Ltd:ONE DESIGN Brand Co., Ltd, established in 2020, specializes in brand and packaging design. The company has earned recognition for its exceptional work, receiving multiple world-class awards in the field.About Silver A' Design Award:The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing designs. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the criteria of innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, safety, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing exceptional design across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-design-award.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.