M1 and M2 by Babak Eslahjou Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

M1 and M2

Babak Eslahjou's Innovative Multi-Residential House Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Babak Eslahjou as a winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for the exceptional work titled "M1 and M2". This multi-residential house design has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award, acknowledging its outstanding design excellence and innovation within the architecture industry.M1 and M2's recognition with the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award underscores its relevance to current industry trends and needs. The design aligns with and advances architecture standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders through its innovative approach to functionality and aesthetics.Babak Eslahjou's award-winning design stands out for its special geometry that not only provides excellent residential units but also contributes to the iconic role of the building on the urban skyline. The podium's prismatic shape, achieved through faceted glass walls, and the rooftop amenity space and green roof further enhance its unique appeal. The tower's striking appearance results from the rotation of seven typical floor plate shapes, creating an undulating geometric presence.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Babak Eslahjou and the team at CORE Architects Inc. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the exploration of new design possibilities and fosters the drive to create architecture that positively impacts communities and the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About CORE Architects Inc.CORE Architects is an award-winning architectural firm based in Toronto. Since its formation in 1994, the firm has quickly distinguished itself from competitors through innovative yet thoughtful design solutions. The principals and partners share a design philosophy that focuses on creativity, innovation, and sustainability, along with a client-focused business vision that strives to maximize efficiency while meeting schedule and budgetary constraints. CORE Architects has been responsible for the design of over 160 condominium projects, 60 of which are in downtown Toronto, as well as 45,000 residential units, urban master planning for over 200 million square feet of residential development, numerous private residences, recreational and sports clubs, restaurants, hotels, resorts, office environments, and over 1,500 retail rollouts globally.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, environmental impact, material selection, and social relevance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. The competition welcomes entries from all countries, with a particular focus on the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, which attracts participation from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://worldarchitectureaward.com

