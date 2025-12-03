Sreed Ebisu T by Salhaus Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Sreed Ebisu T

Salhaus's Innovative Office Building Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Sreed Ebisu T by Salhaus as the Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Sreed Ebisu T's innovative design within the architecture industry.Sreed Ebisu T's award-winning design showcases a new prototype for urban timber architecture, offering a unique blend of structural integrity and spatial value. The hybrid structure, featuring a steel post-and-beam frame with inserted timber seismic frames, creates a workspace that promotes relaxation and collaboration while maximizing the benefits of timber construction. This innovative approach aligns with current industry trends towards sustainable, user-centric design solutions.The nine-story office building in Tokyo stands out for its pioneering use of the "seismic timber lattice shell" concept. This design element not only enhances the building's structural performance but also serves as an integral interior feature, fostering a more comfortable and inviting work environment. By prioritizing the well-being of occupants and showcasing the aesthetic potential of timber, Sreed Ebisu T sets a new standard for office design in urban contexts.Salhaus's achievement with Sreed Ebisu T is expected to inspire further exploration and innovation in the field of urban timber architecture. The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to the firm's commitment to pushing boundaries and creating designs that positively impact both users and the built environment. This recognition motivates the Salhaus team to continue their pursuit of excellence and sustainable design practices.Project Members:Sreed Ebisu T was designed by a talented team at Salhaus, including architects Motoki Yasuhara, Masashi Hino, and Mari Tochizawa, who collaborated closely to develop the innovative concept. Structural engineer Jun Sato played a crucial role in realizing the hybrid steel and timber structure.Interested parties may learn more at:About SalhausSalhaus is a Tokyo-based architecture firm co-founded by Motoki Yasuhara, Masashi Hino, and Mari Tochizawa. With a focus on innovative timber construction, Salhaus has gained recognition for its public buildings featuring local timber. The firm's portfolio also includes high-profile mixed-use urban architecture projects, showcasing their expertise in creating sustainable and user-centric designs.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a strong understanding of architectural principles. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through original, functional, and impactful designs. The award celebrates works that incorporate innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental considerations, and user comfort, among other critical criteria in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the award attracts entries from architects, engineers, construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive recognition. By showcasing these pioneering works on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting https://worldarchitecturerankings.com

