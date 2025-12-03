President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Maputo to strengthen relations with Mozambique at the fourth Bi-National Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, 02 December 2025, arrived in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique on a working visit for the 4th South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) from 02 - 03 December 2025, at the invitation of His Excellency President Daniel Fransisco Chapo.

South Africa and Mozambique have strategic and fraternal relations developed during the fight against colonialism and apartheid.

President Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 02 December 2025, lead the South African delegation at the State House in Maputo for the welcome ceremony and subsequently hold a tête-à-tête with His Excellency President Daniel Fransisco Chapo ahead of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission.

On Wednesday, 03 December 2025, President Ramaphosa will address the opening of the 4th BNC with Mozambique at the State House in Maputo, and later visit the Inhambane Province to officiate at the launch of the Sasol Hydrocarbons Processing Integrated Infrastructure, in Temane, and address the South Africa-Mozambique Business Forum, in Vilankulo, respectively.

The relationship between South Africa and Mozambique is co-ordinated through a framework of a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is co-chaired by the two Presidents.

The Inaugural Session of the BNC was held on 22 October 2015 in South Africa. The Second Session of the BNC took place on 25 August 2017 in Mozambique, while the Third Session of the BNC took place in Pretoria on 11 March 2022.

The South Africa-Mozambique 4th BNC will strengthen bilateral relations through assessing progress made in the implementation of decisions and commitments of the 3rd Session of the BNC, enhance economic cooperation and explore new areas of trade and investment, and exchange views on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest.

South Africa and Mozambique have signed more than 70 Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various sectors including, among others, Agriculture, Defence, Border Management, Health, transport, Labour, Investments and Customs administration.

In terms of trade relations, Mozambique is South Africa’s main trading partner on the African continent and registered R119,4 billion worth of goods and merchandise in 2024 compared to R114, billion in 2023.

South African exports to Mozambique totalled R19,4 billion in 2024 compared to R18,9 billion in 2023. Globally, Mozambique formed part of South Africa’s top five (5) export destinations in 2024.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga; Minister in the Presidency, Ms. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Minister of Tourism, Ms. Patricia de Lille; Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy; Minister of Finance, Mr. Enoch Godongwana; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr. Parks Tau; Minister of Social Development, Ms. Nokuzola Tolashe; Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber; Minister of Higher Education, Mr. Buti Manamela; Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia; Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr. Willem Aucamp; and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms. Nokuzola Capa.

Media Programme of the 4th South Africa–Mozambique Bi-National Commission

WEDNESDAY, 03 DECEMBER 2025

SA-Mozambique BNC Opening Remarks by President Ramaphosa

Time: 09:00

Venue: State House, Maputo

Closing Remarks,signing ceremony and joint press conference of the SA-Mozambique Bi-National Commission

Time: 11:00

Venue: State House, Maputo

Launch and tour of the Sasol Hydrocarbons Processing Integrated Infrastructure

Time: 14:00

Venue: Temane, Inhambane Province

Address to the South Africa–Mozambique Business Forum

Time: 19:00

Venue: Vilankulo, Inhambane Province

Note: Times to the engagements are guidelines and are subject to change without prior notice.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates