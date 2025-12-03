Government welcomes continued GDP growth in Q3 of 2025

Government welcomes the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) results released by Statistics South Africa today (2 December 2025), showing that the economy grew by 0,5% in the third quarter of 2025. The growth marks the third consecutive quarter of growth following the 0,9% expansion in the second quarter. The continued improvement reflects the resilience of the South African economy and the impact of ongoing structural reforms to support inclusive and sustained growth.

The trade, catering and accommodation sector grew by 1,0%, supported by stronger retail, wholesale, tourism and food services activity. The mining sector expanded by 2,3%, driven by platinum group metals, manganese ore and coal.

Growth was also recorded in finance, real estate and business services (up 0,3%), general government services (up 0,7%) and manufacturing (up 0,3%). The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector increased by 1,1%, supported by stronger performance in crops, horticulture and animal products.

The GDP results show that while challenges remain, the economy is on a path of gradual recovery. Government will continue implementing measures to support growth, investment and job creation.

