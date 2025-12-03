MEC Ivan Meyer visits rail tourism project operating between Hartenbos and Albertinia

The Western Cape Government firmly believes that niche tourism is a catalyst for economic growth and job creation, and that rail tourism, in particular, is emerging as one of the most exciting opportunities in this strategy.

Tourism is a powerful economic driver. In 2023, the sector contributed an estimated R28.6 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the provincial economy and supported over 257,000 jobs across the hospitality, transport, agriculture, and creative industries. Building on this success, the province is prioritising special-interest tourism to attract high-value visitors and spread benefits to communities across urban and rural areas.

As part of this push, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer, recently visited a unique rail tourism project operating between Hartenbos and Albertinia. This experience combines train travel with adventure and wildlife. Passengers enjoy a scenic rail journey, a stopover at Bon Game Reserve for game drives, and even a hovercraft trip along the river – creating an unforgettable blend of nostalgia and nature.

The initiative is made possible through partnerships with Atlantic Rail, Bon Game Reserve, and the Mossel Bay and H

Dr Ivan Meyer said, “Tourism is an important pillar of our Growth For Jobs strategy. By investing in niche experiences like rail tourism, we are creating opportunities that go beyond leisure – they drive economic growth, support local businesses, and showcase the unique beauty of our province.”

He added, “Travelling by train from Hartenbos to Albertinia, with a stopover at Bon Game Reserve, offers visitors a truly distinctive experience. It’s about combining heritage with adventure and ensuring that tourism benefits communities along the route.

The Western Cape offers local and international tourists opportunities to relive the golden age of rail travel: in addition to heritage rail experiences, the province also offers cruise, classic car and motorcycle tours and events, and hot air balloon safaris.”

Riaan Malan, the Senior Tourism and Development Officer at Hessequa Municipality, said, “Rail tourism is a catalyst for tourism development and economic growth as it stimulates visitation to smaller towns and brings about a renewed focus on domestic tourism.”

Global research shows niche tourism is booming, with the special-interest travel market projected to grow from USD $5.1 billion in 2025 to $17.4 billion by 2035 – a 13% annual growth rate. Niche travellers spend 69% more than casual tourists, are more loyal, and actively promote destinations to their networks. Heritage rail experiences appeal to enthusiasts and families alike, offering deeper engagement with culture and landscapes. These travellers typically stay longer and return for repeat visits, making rail tourism a high-impact contributor to the Western Cape’s visitor economy.

Minister Meyer, “By promoting rail tourism, the Western Cape is not only diversifying its tourism offering but also spreading economic benefits beyond traditional hotspots. This supports small businesses, encourages off-peak travel, and aligns with sustainable tourism goals.”

“It is encouraging that Rovos Rail and The Blue Train continue to operate their Cape Town - Pretoria routes and that Transnet has signed a 25-year concession with a private rail operator to revive the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe. Other existing experiences in the Province include the Ceres Rail Company, which offers popular trips to the Elgin Railway Market, the Franschhoek Wine Tram, and the NCCR Robertson Wine Train”, concluded Minister Meyer.

