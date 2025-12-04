[CTW Cayman] CTW Inc. Launches New Roguelike RPG “Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush” on G123

CTW Inc. Launches New Roguelike RPG “Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush” on G123 Dungeon Exploration and Skill Customization Character Skins and Customization Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

CTW Inc. launches the roguelike RPG “Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush” on G123, featuring dungeon exploration, skill customization, and launch rewards.

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The adventure of the fluffy-eared girl, Fran, and “Teacher” finally begins.CTW Cayman announced today that its subsidiary, CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), has officially launched the new roguelike RPG “ Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush ” on the G123 online gaming platform.The title is based on the popular anime Reincarnated as a Sword and features the journey of the young adventurer Fran and the magical sentient sword, Teacher.To celebrate the release, in-game rewards including 1,000 free pulls and items valued at approximately $140 are being distributed. Additionally, as part of the pre-registration campaign that reached over 50,000 participants, players will receive “Silver Key x5,” “Gold Key x5,” and “Teacher (Fire Element Sword)” as bonuses.Play now: https://s.g123.jp/8imeuvvx An official release video is also available on G123’s official YouTube channel, introducing gameplay scenes that highlight Fran and Teacher’s dynamic combat system.Watch the official release video here: https://youtu.be/PXTy5SB72BE ■Game Features・Dungeon Exploration and Skill CustomizationPlayers can advance through dungeons, defeat enemies, and build unique character setups by combining various skills and boosting gear.・Character Skins and CustomizationThe game features multiple outfit options for Fran. Players can obtain skins in-game and enjoy exploring the world in different styles, including game-exclusive original designs.■About “Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush”“Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush” is a browser-based roguelike RPG that allows players to experience the world of the anime Reincarnated as a Sword. The game focuses on Fran’s growth and strategic customization, as she fights alongside the magical sentient sword, Teacher.■Basic Game InfoGame Title: Reincarnated as a Sword Brave RushGenre: Roguelike RPGPrice: Free-to-play (in-game purchases available)Languages Supported: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean■What is "Reincarnated as a Sword"?[Over 4.2 million copies of the original novel series sold!]An adventure fantasy where a man is reborn as a sword in another world and teams up with Fran, a catgirl seeking freedom.Together with the magical sentient sword known as “Teacher,” Fran hones her swordsmanship and magic, taking on powerful foes. With intense battles and a heartwarming bond between the two, the story has captured fans through light novels, manga, and anime alike!Anime official website: https://tenken-anime.com/ ■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading web browser game service, providing high-quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browsers, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©Yuu Tanaka, Llo/MICRO MAGAZINE/Reincarnated as a Sword Project©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

Reincarnated as a Sword Brave Rush Trailer

