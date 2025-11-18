[CTW Cayman] New Crayon Shinchan Game 'Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy' Officially Releases!

New Crayon Shinchan Game "Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy" Officially Releases! Get $610 worth of items! Invite friends to get the Ltd. Costume "Shinchan (Pajama)"! A simple sugoroku game made by the Kasukabe Defense Force that anyone can easily enjoy! Enjoy the excitement of gradually building your very own unique collection.

CTW Cayman is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CTW Inc. has officially launched G123's latest game "Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy" today.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Cayman is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially launched G123 's latest game " Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy " today. This new sugoroku game is based on the popular anime "Crayon Shinchan."Players will embark on adventures across various maps set in a handmade sugoroku world made by the five members of the Kasukabe Defense Force. Collect a wide variety of items from gacha pulls and card packs in-game. Collect all you can!This title brings the full charm of "Crayon Shinchan" to life and is sure to delight old and new fans alike, making it a joy to play even for first timers.Start the game here: https://s.g123.jp/7oqqb3n4 ・Event Details① Get $610 worth of items!In celebration of the game release, an event where players can get up to $610 worth of items is underway! This is your chance to get tons of the super important "Dice" needed to progress in the game. Be sure to join!② Invite friends to get the Ltd. Costume "Shinchan (Pajama)"!In this event, get a limited costume when you invite 10 friends to play. For details, please confirm on the in-game "Invite Friends" page.・A simple sugoroku game made by the Kasukabe Defense Force that anyone can easily enjoy!"Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy" is a simple sugoroku game that anyone can pick up and play. Challenge mini-games and surprise events that will occur on each tile you land on. Skillfully avoid mishaps and collect Actions Coins to help the town grow.A huge appeal of the game is its rich and diverse collection feature. As you progress, you can collect "Cosplay Costumes," "Emotes," and "Collection Cards," all of which can be obtained for free. Enjoy the excitement of gradually building your very own unique collection.Additionally, this is an HTML5 game playable on web browsers for smartphones, tablets, and PCs. No download required—you can enjoy it in various ways, be it taking it slow at home on your PC, or sneaking in a quick play on your phone while you’re out. It also has an auto-play feature, allowing for convenient gameplay even during short breaks.・Game Overview■Basic InfoGame Title: Crayon Shinchan My Sugoroku Great StrategyGenre: Sugoroku GamePrice: Free (In-game Item Purchase System)Supported Languages (Planned): Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean■ What is "Crayon Shinchan"?Japan's most mischievous five-year-old. His favorite things are pretty ladies and the snack "Chocobi." This comedy is full of gags, depicting the daily lives of Shinchan, his family, friends, and kindergarten teachers, all stirred up by his slightly silly, free-spirited, and easygoing antics.■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high-quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browsers, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©Usui Yoshito/Futabasha･SHIN-EI Animation･TV Asahi･ADK©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

