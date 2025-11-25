CTW Cayman Announces the Official Release of “Demon Lord, Retry! R Reborn” The title features a cast of characters accompanied by a variety of unlockable cosmetic skins and outfits. Character and Equipment Customization Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

Official launch delivers pre-registration rewards, large-scale free gacha events, and expanded customization features for players.

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Cayman announced that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially launched the browser game “ Demon Lord, Retry! R Reborn ” on the G123 platform.As part of the pre-registration campaign, players will receive in-game items including Carpenter, 1,000 Gems, and 1,000 Pull Tickets. A limited-time in-game initiative has also begun, featuring a free gacha event allowing up to 5,000 pulls and a seven-day login program providing rewards associated with up to 70 characters.Play now: https://s.g123.jp/edest6rp “Demon Lord, Retry! R Reborn” is accessible directly through smartphone, tablet, and PC web browsers without requiring any installation. The title includes idle gameplay features designed for short play sessions and supports a range of playstyles across different devices.CTW Inc. also released an official game introduction video through the G123 YouTube channel.Watch here: https://youtu.be/VRWyUUf_3ig ■Overview of “Demon Lord, Retry! R Reborn”The story follows Hakuto Kunai (Akira Ōno), who sets out to reclaim powers taken by a faction known as the Satanists. In-game progression is driven by the “Demon Lord Ring,” which continuously generates equipment. Players can combine allies’ abilities to engage in strategic battles. The title features a cast of characters accompanied by a variety of unlockable cosmetic skins and outfits.■Character and Equipment CustomizationEquipment generated through the Demon Lord Ring can be applied directly to the protagonist. As players advance, additional evolution branches and class-specific skills become available, enabling extensive character customization in both appearance and combat performance.■Game InfoTitle: Demon Lord, Retry! R RebornGenre: RPGPrice: Free (in-game transactions available)Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Trad.), Korean■About "Demon Lord, Retry! R""Demon Lord, Retry!" is a light novel series written by Kurone Kanzaki, which began serialization in 2016 on the website Shousetsuka ni Narou (literal translation: “Let’s Become a Novelist”). In 2017, it was adapted into a manga illustrated by Amaru Minotake. The manga’s title was later changed to "Demon Lord, Retry! R." In 2019, "Demon Lord, Retry!" received an anime adaptation, followed by an anime adaptation of "Demon Lord, Retry! R" in 2024.Synopsis:Akira Oono, while logged in as the final boss "Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai" in his own game "INFINITY GAME," is unexpectedly transported to another world.In this new world, he encounters the enigmatic girl "Aku" and the Holy Maiden "Luna," as well as other allies he meets along the way. Together, they establish their foothold in this unfamiliar realm and embark on a journey to find a way back to the real world.The story centered around the "Demon Lord" begins anew...!■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading web browser game service, providing high-quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browsers, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©Kurone Kanzaki, Amaru Minotake/Futabasha Publishers Ltd./Demon Lord, Retry! R Committee©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

