Eastern Cape commemorates International Day for Persons with Disabilities, 3 Dec

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will on Wednesday, 03 December host the 2025 provincial commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities in Gqeberha under the theme “From Policy to Practice: Accountability in Disability Inclusion Across Spheres of Government”.

The session will critically examine progress, challenges, and outstanding commitments related to the implementation of the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, with a strong focus on strengthening accountability in the practical implementation of disability inclusion.

The Provincial Government, through sector departments has implemented a range of disability-related initiatives aimed at strengthening awareness, inclusion, and access to services.

Through the Office of the Premier, the Provincial Government previously coordinated Autism Awareness advocacy dialogues to empower Community Health Workers and local Civil Society champions.

Within the education sector, teacher training on inclusive practices continues as part of efforts to create a safe and supportive school environments. Improvement has also been noted in the provision of therapists to support special schools, with more than ten thousand learners enrolled in Public Special Schools in the province.

Through the Department of Health, access to personal and assistive devices also expanded, with significant progress made toward annual targets. The department strengthened the provision and maintenance of assistive devices by issuing prosthetic accessories and completing both prosthetic and orthotic repairs, ensuring that individuals continue to benefit from functional and well-maintained equipment.

Monitoring of employment equity for persons with disabilities indicates mixed progress, with some government departments having exceeded their disability equity targets earlier in the year, while most showed stagnation, with notable gaps in sectors such as Education, Health, and Transport.

The collective efforts across departments demonstrate ongoing commitment to disability mainstreaming, access to essential services, and improved accountability in disability inclusion.

Date: Wednesday, 03 December 2025

Time: 10h00

Feather Market Town Hall, Gqeberha

