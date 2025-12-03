Minister Gayton McKenzie invites media to to the Golekane Mentorship Camp in Kingsburgh, 7 Dec

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister, Mr Gayton McKenzie in partnership with the Provincial Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, invites members of the media to the Golekane Mentorship Camp on the 7th of December 2025 at ATKV Natalia in Kingsburgh, KZN.

As December marks Reconciliation Month under the theme: “Reaffirming Reconciliation for Future Generations.” The camp will bring together 200 learners in Grades 10 and 11from Free State and Kwa Zulu Natal province. Learners will take part in targeted activities and discussions that are aimed at helping them identify their strengths, values, and goals. These activities will equip them with life skills that support personal development, mental health, and overall well-being while empowering them to contribute positively to society for future generations to come

Learners will take part in workshops, mentorship circles, and activities focused on personal growth, healthy relationships, emotional intelligence, self-confidence, career planning, and leadership development.

The programme finds impactful significance held during 16 Days of Activism as Minister Gayton McKenzie, will address the learners on the role of young men as leaders and positive change agents in the fight against GBVF in our society.

Event Details

Dates: Friday, 05 December to Sunday, 07 December 2025

Time: 09:00 daily

Venue: ATKV NATALIA IN KINGSBURGH, KZN

For RSVPs:

Mr Solomon Maseko

Email: solomonm@dsac.gov.za

Cell: 077 609 3188

For media inquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

