President Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission Official Dinner

We are delighted to be back here in Maputo, which is a home away from home.

Ours is a special relationship that was forged in the crucible of struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Many people in Mozambique paid risked life and limb – and endured great hardship – to secure our freedom. For that, we remain forever grateful.

South Africans and Mozambicans are bound together by a common heritage, geographic proximity and familial ties. We are one people.

Beyond our shared history, our people both yearn for a peaceful, secure and prosperous future.

Our bilateral relations are built on a strong foundation. They continue to grow.

Today, Mozambique is South Africa’s largest trading partner on the African continent and the fourth in the world.

We are committed to growing this partnership in a mutually beneficial manner.

Many South African companies have invested in Mozambique.

Tomorrow after our session of the Bi-National Commission, President Chapo and I will attend the launch of yet another flagship project in energy, the Integrated Hydrocarbons Infrastructure Facility, a partnership between the Government of Mozambique and Sasol.

We are also looking forward to attending the Business Forum in Vilankulo, in which many South African companies, state-owned enterprises and development finance institutions will participate.

Our cooperation straddles many areas, including energy, infrastructure, transport and tourism. There is a huge potential for further cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing and mining.

I believe that our Ministers have held fruitful discussions on the necessary steps to be taken collectively to further our partnership.

Once more, my Dear Brother, I extend our gratitude for your gracious hospitality. We feel truly welcome.

I thank you.

