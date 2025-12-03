Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane engages with United States Consul General on strengthening mutual cooperation

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, today held constructive discussions with the United States Consul General based in Cape Town, Allison Areias, during her second visit to the province. The engagement focused on enhancing long-standing mutual cooperation between the Eastern Cape and the United States amid the setback that was caused by tariffs that were imposed on exports into the USA.

Both Premier Mabuyane and the Consul General reaffirmed the importance of advancing historical ties which have spawned exchange programs, technical support and people-to-people relations in critical priority areas of the province, notably in health, agricultural and research collaborations with American universities, and investments in key sectors such as automotive manufacturing, trade, municipal cooperation and wildlife tourism.

The meeting also discussed the impact of the withdrawal and later partial reinstatement of US government global health funding earlier this year. The Premier decried the significant strain placed on the province’s HIV and TB programmes following the suspension of PEPFAR-linked services, which resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs which are critical to delivery of health services and the reduction of essential services in high-burden districts.

Similarly, he flagged the severe implications of recent U.S. tariffs that were imposed on South Africa’s automotive and agricultural exports, sectors that are the backbone of the Eastern Cape economy.

“Livelihoods in our province have been affected, and operations in agriculture and the auto sector have suffered immensely.

Both Premier Mabuyane and the Consul General underlined the importance of continued dialogue and to address any obstacles to deepening economic cooperation and technical exchanges, safeguard developmental partnerships and negotiate a mutually beneficial way forward. In this regard, the Eastern Cape Premier expressed his hopes that negotiations with the US, led by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, will result in positive outcomes and open new avenues for advancing bilateral relations between South Africa and the United States.

He described the meeting as positive and forward-looking, expressing hope that continued dialogue will help restore momentum in bilateral cooperation.

“We remain optimistic that this period of uncertainty will pass, and that our partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared interests and decades of collaboration will continue to thrive,” he said.

