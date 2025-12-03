Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala delivers keynote address at National Home Builders Registration Council Women Empowerment Programme Graduation Ceremony, 3 Dec

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Hon. Tandi Mahambehlala, will today, 3 December 2025, deliver the keynote address at the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) Women Empowerment Programme (WEP) Graduation Ceremony, taking place at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg.

The NHBRC’s Women Empowerment Programme—presented in partnership with GIBS—aims to strengthen the participation of women entrepreneurs in the construction and human settlements sector. The programme equips participants with advanced entrepreneurial, business management, leadership, and construction industry skills, enabling them to build and sustain competitive and compliant businesses.

To date, over 500 women have successfully completed the two-year programme, graduating with competencies in areas such as business development, construction techniques, project management, and regulatory compliance.

Deputy Minister Mahambehlala will be joined by members of the NHBRC Council and the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Tamlyn Bouwer.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: 03 December 2025

Time: 13:00

Venue: Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), 26 Melville Road, Illovo, Johannesburg

