Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,968 in the last 365 days.

PROCLAMATION - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

WHEREAS, 84 years ago, Imperial Japan launched an unprovoked attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,400 American service members and civilians and the destruction of much of our nation's Pacific Fleet; and

WHEREAS, this attack prompted President Roosevelt to call on Congress to declare war the I following day, stating that December 7, 1941, would be a: "date which will live in infamy;" and

WHEREAS, as we reflect on the profound losses of that fateful day, we honor those who defended Pearl Harbor and all the brave individuals who enlisted to serve our country in battlefields around the world; and

WHEREAS, each year, we are reminded of these immense sacrifices and the debt we owe to our service members who fought to protect the freedoms we cherish; and

WHEREAS, we recall the courage and sacrifice of the men and women of the Greatest Generation who faced the horrors of Pearl Harbor with unwavering resolve, and despite the darkness of that moment, their commitment to defending freedom against the forces of fascism became a guiding light
for the nation; and

WHEREAS, Washington state remembers the patriots who perished on December 7, 1941, and those who defended democracy in the days and years that followed, and we encourage Washingtonians to carry forward the mission of forging a better future for humanity, grounded in dignity, opportunity and security for all;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim
December 7, 2025, as

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to contemplate the meaning of sacrifice and heroism and pay solemn tribute to the American heroes who gave their lives to make the world safer, freer and more just.
Signed this 14th day of November, 2025

Governor Bob Ferguson
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PROCLAMATION - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more