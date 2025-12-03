PROCLAMATION - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

WHEREAS, 84 years ago, Imperial Japan launched an unprovoked attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,400 American service members and civilians and the destruction of much of our nation's Pacific Fleet; and

WHEREAS, this attack prompted President Roosevelt to call on Congress to declare war the I following day, stating that December 7, 1941, would be a: "date which will live in infamy;" and

WHEREAS, as we reflect on the profound losses of that fateful day, we honor those who defended Pearl Harbor and all the brave individuals who enlisted to serve our country in battlefields around the world; and

WHEREAS, each year, we are reminded of these immense sacrifices and the debt we owe to our service members who fought to protect the freedoms we cherish; and

WHEREAS, we recall the courage and sacrifice of the men and women of the Greatest Generation who faced the horrors of Pearl Harbor with unwavering resolve, and despite the darkness of that moment, their commitment to defending freedom against the forces of fascism became a guiding light

for the nation; and

WHEREAS, Washington state remembers the patriots who perished on December 7, 1941, and those who defended democracy in the days and years that followed, and we encourage Washingtonians to carry forward the mission of forging a better future for humanity, grounded in dignity, opportunity and security for all;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim

December 7, 2025, as

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to contemplate the meaning of sacrifice and heroism and pay solemn tribute to the American heroes who gave their lives to make the world safer, freer and more just.

Signed this 14th day of November, 2025

Governor Bob Ferguson

