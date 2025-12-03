Graceful Ode by Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Graceful Ode

Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd's innovative liquor packaging series honored with prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd as a winner of the Silver A' Design Award for their exceptional work, "Graceful Ode," in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Graceful Ode within the packaging industry and design community, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award holds great relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance packaging standards and practices. Graceful Ode demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative packaging design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and creativity in a way that resonates with the target audience.Graceful Ode stands out in the market due to its unique integration of three typical classifications of Chinese poetry and ancient calligraphy into its design. The packaging series innovatively incorporates powerful Chinese calligraphy and elegant Chinese painting, creating a distinctive visual symbol that marries practicality and traditional culture. The creative design of the bottle cap and the application of Chinese traditional colors further contribute to the packaging's cultural significance and visual appeal.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to further explore the integration of traditional cultural elements with modern aesthetics and craftsmanship, fostering the development of packaging designs that deeply resonate with users and contribute to cultural spread.Graceful Ode was designed by a talented team at Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd, including Yang Shi, Ying Zhang, Shuyu You, Rui Jiang, Tingting Fei, and Xiaodie Zhou, who each contributed their expertise to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about Graceful Ode and Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd at:About Chengdu Stone Design Co., LtdFounded in 1999, Stone Design has focused on the Chinese wine industry for 24 years, providing comprehensive liquor product system solutions. The company boasts a well-structured product R&D process, from brand strategy and product concept to packaging design, proofing production, and marketing support. With a clear division of labor, the team's core members bring over a decade of experience in the alcohol industry to their work.About Jiangsu King'luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co. LtdThe "KING 'LUCK" brand, founded in August 1996, is recognized as one of "China's top ten cultural wines" and a "Chinese wedding brand." Utilizing the essence of grain, the spirit of heaven and earth, and the unique "Tianquan" water, the company employs red yeast complex fermentation, double round bottom steaming, and other technologies to carefully brew their products through hierarchical fermentation, quantity and quality wine, grading storage, and other procedures. The result is a classic blend of traditional brewing techniques and modern science, yielding a colorless and transparent wine with a strong cellar aroma and a long finish.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of packaging design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet pre-established evaluation criteria. These criteria include innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, cost-effectiveness, safety, durability, cultural relevance, social impact, originality, technical excellence, ergonomics, product protection, information clarity, adaptability, and the inclusion of technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate remarkable achievements in design, showcasing pioneering works on a global stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

