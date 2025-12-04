TicketsCandy Introduces Password Protect App for Private and Exclusive Events

Password Protect

TicketsCandy releases Password Protect app, allowing organizers to control access to private event pages and securely sell tickets to select guests.

Organizers can now decide exactly who gets to view and buy tickets before anyone else.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has launched the new Password Protect app, giving organizers the ability to make their event pages private by requiring a password to view them. When enabled, anyone opening the event link will first see a simple password entry screen. Only users who enter the correct password can access full event details and purchase tickets.This feature is designed for exclusive, invite-only, or early-access events, helping organizers maintain control over who can see and share their event page. It offers a secure way to manage visibility while still allowing ticket sales to happen smoothly for approved guests.Event organizers across all event industries can benefit from this feature. For instance, a concert promoter can share a password-protected link with fan club members for early ticket access. A conference planner can use it to limit viewing to invited partners before public registration opens. Even small venues or private gatherings can sell tickets confidently while keeping their event pages hidden from search engines or unwanted visitors.“The Password Protect app adds a new level of privacy and flexibility,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “Organizers can now decide exactly who gets to view and buy tickets before anyone else. It’s an important step for handling special events securely and professionally.”Password Protect appears in the App Marketplace inside every organizer’s event dashboard. Once activated, it can be customized with a chosen password and an optional message shown on the locked page. This allows organizers to add their own note or greeting for guests, creating a smoother experience before entry.The update reinforces TicketsCandy’s goal of helping event creators across all event types, such as concerts, conferences, fundraisers, and seasonal festivals sell tickets efficiently while keeping control over access and timing.TicketsCandy provides free ticketing and booking tools for organizers in every event industry. The platform helps venues, attractions, and producers sell tickets online, manage attendance, and deliver smooth check-in experiences.

