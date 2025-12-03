2025 Airport Bomb Threat Exercise

MACAU, December 3 - Macau International Airport conducted the "2025 Airport Security Exercise - Bomb Threat" in the early morning of December 3, 2025. Coordinated by the Public Security Police Force and involving multiple government entities and aviation operators, the exercise aimed to comply with the Macau SAR Civil Aviation Security Programme's requirements. It regularly tests the effectiveness of the emergency response plans of all participants in aviation security incidents and their personnel's ability to respond.

The exercise took place from 2:00 am to 4:00 am. In the simulated scenario, the Public Security Police Force officers patrolling the airport terminal identified and stopped a suspicious man. The man was subdued by the officers as he tried to flee and then claimed to have planted an explosive device inside the airport.

Upon receiving the report, the Airport Police Division and the airport security staff immediately locked down the scene and started a search. Using surveillance equipment, the police found that the arrested man had parked a vehicle in the airport's south parking lot. Further inspection of the vehicle revealed a suspicious luggage bag. Consequently, the Airport Police Division sealed off the parking lot and quickly initiated evacuation.

After assessing the seriousness of the incident, the airport activated the airport emergency plan. All related government entities and operators promptly arrived at the Emergency Operations Center. The bomb disposal personnel examined the suspicious luggage and confirmed the contents were explosives, which were safely destroyed on-site.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Police questioned the suspect and confirmed he suffered from mental health issues and intended to cause social panic. After the explosives were destroyed and the Judiciary Police completed their on-site inspection confirming no other suspicious items remained, the on-site commander ordered the crisis to be cleared and all lockdowns lifted. Macau International Airport resumed normal operations. The exercise proceeded smoothly and achieved the goal.

The exercise was coordinated by the Public Security Police Force. Participating entities included the Unitary Police Force, the Macao Customs, the Judiciary Police, the Fire Services, the Health Services Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau, the Civil Aviation Authority, CAM-Macau International Airport Company Ltd., SEMAC-Macau Security Company, Menzies Macau Airport Services Ltd, and JLL Macau Limited.