Seaplane Asia Completes Inaugural Seaplane Flights in Lake Toba, Indonesia

Santai Seaplane representatives Bpk. Vandiko Timotius Gultom, Regent (Bupati) of Samosir (left), and Bpk. Bobby Nasution (right), Governor of North Sumatra, following the successful demonstration flight at Lake Toba. The amphibious Cessna Caravan arriving at Marianna Resort on Samosir Island, Lake Toba

Santai Seaplane, in collaboration with Marianna Resort, celebrates its first amphibious seaplane demonstration flight and water landing.

This is one of the innovative transportation modes. With premium accommodations now serving for amphibious aircraft, we are opening new opportunities for tourism and economic growth in North Sumatra” — Bobby Nasution, Governor of North Sumatra

MEDAN, NORTH SUMATRA, INDONESIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seaplane Asia Group, a regional pioneer in amphibious and premium air mobility, proudly announces a historic milestone with the successful completion of its first seaplane demonstration flight and water landing in Indonesia. The achievement was led by Santai Seaplane Indonesia, a member of the Seaplane Asia Group alongside Siam Seaplane (Thailand) and Samra Seaplane (Cambodia), in collaboration with Marianna Resort at Samosir Island, Lake Toba. This inaugural flight underscores the Group’s mission to deliver safe, seamless, and sustainable water-based aviation across Asia’s most iconic destinations. The demonstration flight serves as a key requirement for the establishment of official water landing sites, with commercial seaplane operations expected to begin by 2026.“The success of this inaugural flight reflects our vision to establish Seaplane Asia as the leading network for last-mile air mobility and amphibious seaplane services across the region. We are proud to bring world-class standards to Asia’s skies, runways and waterways, connecting travellers directly to destinations once considered remote,” said Dennis Keller, CEO of Seaplane Asia. “This milestone is more than just a successful landing. It reaffirms our commitment to pioneering new frontiers in premium air mobility across Asia.”The event was graced by Bpk. Bobby Nasution, Governor of North Sumatra, and Bpk. Vandiko Timotius Gultom, Regent (Bupati) of Samosir, both of whom personally joined the inaugural flight. The aircraft departed from Silangit Airport and landed at Marianna Resort’s dock on Lake Toba, showcasing the potential of amphibious aviation as a safe, efficient, and elegant transportation solution. Several additional demonstration flights also took place, including routes to and from Medan’s Kuala Namu Airport.“This is one of the innovative transportation modes that can serve Lake Toba and Samosir Island. With premium accommodations now serving as landing points for amphibious aircraft, we are opening new opportunities for tourism and economic growth across North Sumatra,” said Bpk. Bobby Nasution, Governor of North Sumatra. “The provincial and regency governments will continue collaborating with the Ministry of Transportation to ensure the necessary regulatory frameworks and approvals are in place.”The Governor further emphasized that the North Sumatra Provincial Government (Pemprov), together with the Samosir Regency Government (Pemkab) and related agencies, will collaborate with the Ministry of Transportation to advance the necessary regulatory approvals.Expanding Access and Connectivity: Santai Seaplane aims to open new opportunities for travelers and communities across the archipelago through fast connections: Medan (~30 minutes), Silangit (~15 minutes), scenic flights with sightseeing journeys across Lake Toba, and additional potential future routes such as to Nias Island and nearby islands.“Indonesia’s breathtaking landscapes deserve equally remarkable travel solutions. I am excited to lead Santai Seaplane in forging seamless, elegant, and innovative connections that bring hidden gems closer to travelers across this archipelago,” said Wirmandi Sugriat, CEO of Santai Seaplane.Collaboration Driving Growth: This initiative was made possible through the close cooperation and approvals of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Transportation, Airport Authority, AirNav, and other regional regulators. The collective support of resort partners, local governments, pilots, technical teams, and ground crew was instrumental in achieving this milestone.‍“The presence of amphibious aircraft at Lake Toba is expected to enhance accessibility for tourists and drive sustainable economic growth through the tourism sector,” said Charles A. Simbolon, President Director of Marianna Resort and PT Parna Raya Group.Looking Ahead‍: Santai Seaplane is committed to supporting North Sumatra’s vision for enhanced interregional connectivity, strengthened tourism, and improved public services for island and coastal communities. This milestone also reflects the broader ambitions of Seaplane Asia, with similar innovations being developed by its sister companies in Thailand, Cambodia, and other markets — ensuring that more regions across Asia can benefit from modern amphibious aviation.

