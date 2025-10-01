Welcoming New Leaders to Seaplane Asia

Mr. Narudom Sumlee as Group Financial Controller (left), Mr. Michael J. Aumock as Group Chief Commercial Officer (middle), Ms. Vera Pharatah Senapan as Commercial Director (right) Stunning views await guests of Seaplane Asia's operators Seaplanes provide unparalleled accessibility and experiences

Strengthening building premium seaplane and air mobility services in Asia with a new Chief Commercial Officer, Financial Controller and Commercial Director.

The addition of our new executives marks a significant milestone for Seaplane Asia, bringing a wealth of expertise instrumental in shaping the future of air mobility and seaplane services across Asia.” — Dennis Keller, CEO Seaplane Asia Group

HONG KONG, CENTRAL, HONG KONG, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seaplane Asia is thrilled to announce the appointment of three dynamic leaders to our team: Mr. Michael J. Aumock as Group Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Narudom Sumlee as Group Financial Controller, and Ms. Vera Pharatah Senapan as Commercial Director. Their collective expertise in luxury travel, finance, and regional market development will be instrumental in shaping the future of our company.Michael J. Aumock: Group Chief Commercial OfficerWe are excited to welcome Michael as our new Group Chief Commercial Officer. With a flexible base between Bangkok, Phuket, and Jakarta, Michael is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in luxury hospitality, real estate, and marine industries across Southeast Asia and the US.A proven leader, Michael has a history of driving multimillion-dollar revenue and scaling start-up ventures. He brings deep expertise in business development, sales strategy, and full P&L operations. His previous roles include spearheading the development of luxury residential and hospitality projects for Sansiri in southern Thailand and serving as CEO and founder of The Halong Bay Company in Vietnam. Notably, he successfully negotiated and closed a deal for Hasbro’s new Asian headquarters and maintained profitability at The Halong Bay Company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.Michael also has extensive experience managing large-scale, complex projects from pre-opening to full operation, including luxury resorts and marinas like Ana Marina & Yacht Club in Vietnam and Royal Phuket Marina in Thailand. With his strong network and expertise in the region, Michael is poised to lead our commercial strategy and drive significant growth.Narudom Sumlee: Group Financial ControllerWe are delighted to introduce Narudom Sumlee, who joins us as Group Financial Controller. With a comprehensive background in finance and accounting, Narudom has a proven track record of ensuring financial stability and driving growth for major companies.Narudom has served in key financial leadership roles at prominent organizations, including Rabbit Care, where he acted as CFO and oversaw all financial, accounting, and treasury functions. He was responsible for the company’s IPO readiness initiatives and managed financial performance across several entities. At Rabbit-LINE Pay, he was Head of Finance and Accounting and led his team in preparing managerial reports for shareholders and handling daily e-wallet operations.His experience extends to the airline and transportation sectors from his time at Thai Airasia and Eagle Intertrans, as well as his early career at PwC and KPMG. Narudom’s expertise in financial strategy, treasury management, tax compliance, and process improvement will be invaluable to our team.Vera Pharatah Senapan: Commercial DirectorFinally, we are proud to welcome Vera Pharatah Senapan as our Commercial Director. Vera is a highly experienced commercial leader in the luxury travel and regional aviation sectors.Her impressive background includes launching and managing the tour operator brand Asiaventura, where she led the business unit across product, sales, operations, HR, and finance. Under her leadership, the brand achieved exceptional growth with strong year-on-year revenue increases.Asiaventura was recognised with the Best Sustainable Tourism Development Company award and was nominated for the World Travel Awards under her direction.Vera has also held senior leadership and consulting roles with Khiri Travel, Yaana Ventures, and Trails of Indochina, where she built her expertise in innovative and sustainable tourism development while gaining a deep understanding of the high-end travel landscape in Southeast Asia.As a consultant at TQPR Thailand, she provided strategic PR and communications support for global brands such as Airbus and Salesforce. She has a strong background in developing innovative, sustainable tourism products and has a deep understanding of the high-end travel landscape in Southeast Asia. With her skills in commercial strategy, product innovation, and brand positioning, Vera will play a crucial role in enhancing our market presence and customer experience.We are confident that the combined knowledge and leadership of Michael, Narudom, and Vera will propel Seaplane Asia and our operating entities of Siam Seaplane Thailand, Santai Seaplane Indonesia and Samra Seaplane Cambodia to new heights. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to our newest team members.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.