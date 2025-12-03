Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 04, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Crawford Crestline Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Delaware Genoa Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Franklin Ohio Department of Development

Economic Development Awards

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures City of New Albany

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Groveport

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Gahanna

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hancock Delaware Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of Arlington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Jefferson Cross Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Licking City of Heath

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Village of Whitehouse

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Toledo

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Providence Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Medina Spencer Community Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Morgan Bloom Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Morgan Local School District

12/4/2025 TO 12/4/2025 Performance Audit Sandusky Sandusky County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Union Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Wood Village of Pemberville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 04, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.