Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 04, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Crawford Crestline Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Delaware Genoa Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Franklin Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of New Albany
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Groveport
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Gahanna
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hancock Delaware Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Arlington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Cross Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking City of Heath
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Village of Whitehouse
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Toledo
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Providence Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Spencer Community Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Morgan Bloom Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Morgan Local School District
12/4/2025 TO 12/4/2025		 Performance Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Union Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Wood Village of Pemberville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 04, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

