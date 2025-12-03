Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 04, 2025
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 04, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Crawford
|Crestline Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Genoa Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Franklin
|Ohio Department of Development
Economic Development Awards
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of New Albany
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Groveport
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Gahanna
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Delaware Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of Arlington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Cross Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|City of Heath
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Village of Whitehouse
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Toledo
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Providence Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Spencer Community Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Morgan
|Bloom Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Morgan Local School District
12/4/2025 TO 12/4/2025
|Performance Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Wood
|Village of Pemberville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 04, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
