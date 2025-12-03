Sisecam: 90 Years of Progress

Sisecam celebrates its 90th anniversary

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam celebrates its 90th anniversary while rapidly approaching its goal of becoming one of the world's largest soda ash producers, driven by strategic investments in the US over the last six years. Starting out with a 400-person workforce in Türkiye, Sisecam's journey of growth and development continues today with 47 production facilities and 23,000 employees on four continents.

Founded to meet the critical needs of the time, such as oil lamps and medicine bottles, Sisecam confidently moves towards the future and consolidates its leadership in its operating industries. With a global workforce from 34 nations and cultural diversity encompassing 23 languages, Sisecam capitalizes on this richness to create a sustainable value across its entire ecosystem. Thanks to its investments in glass and chemicals, advanced technologies, and robust R&D efforts, Sisecam ranks among the world's largest manufacturers in its sectors. As a company that meticulously shapes both its present and its future, Sisecam drives its continuous development toward sustainable growth and value creation.

The only global company operating in all core areas of glass, Sisecam is a world leader in glassware and chromium chemicals production. In addition, Sisecam ranks among the top five producers of flat glass and glass packaging, and the top three in soda ash production.

Differentiating from the competition with its highly skilled workforce, strategic partnerships, high-quality production, extensive product portfolio, and innovative technologies, Sisecam is confidently advancing towards becoming one of the top three global players in its core business areas, leveraging the strength of its deep-rooted 90-year history.

Growth objective in soda ash

Sisecam entered the US market in 2019, forming a 50% partnership with Ciner Group for soda ash production. Following the initial two-year partnership, Sisecam decided to bolster its presence in this area due to growing market demand. In 2021, Sisecam raised its stake in the Pacific project from 50% to 60%, simultaneously acquiring a 60% interest in the Wyoming facility. After increasing its share to 60% in the Pacific project owned by Ciner Group and becoming the majority shareholder, Sisecam is now one of the world's largest soda ash producers. Backed by investments scheduled for completion in 2028, Sisecam plans to reach an annual soda ash production capacity of 10 million tons.

Complementing its soda ash investments, Sisecam has also become a 50% partner in the Stockton Port Management project with Ciner Group to address potential supply chain barriers. Furthermore, this investment will meet the logistics requirements of the soda ash expansion. The project is designed to establish a logistics infrastructure that will facilitate the future export activities generated by Sisecam's ongoing US soda ash investments.

About Sisecam

Sisecam is a story of progress...

Founded in 1935 by Is Bank to contribute to the industrial development of the young Republic of Türkiye, Sisecam was established to build Türkiye’s glass industry. Over the decades, Sisecam has grown from a local initiative into a global player in glass and chemicals.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Sisecam ranks among the top five producers in its sectors.

Sisecam operates across four continents and 13 countries, including Türkiye, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Egypt, India, and the United States. Sisecam plays a pioneering role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, auto glass, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling industries. By placing innovation and technology at the core of its operations, Sisecam delivers its products to customers in over 150 countries through its robust supply chain.

Sisecam makes a meaningful difference in its industries with 90 years of expertise, a skilled workforce, and the use of smart technologies. Supported by 23,000 employees, Sisecam is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the top three global producers in its core industries.

With its CareForNext strategy, Sisecam works to ensure the sustainability of the glass and chemicals industries from the perspective of protecting the planet, empowering communities, and transforming lives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sisecam is pursuing a better future through technology and innovation and continues its story of progress together with its entire ecosystem. Learn more: www.sisecam.com

