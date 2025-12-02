Governor Abbott Appoints Richey As Judge Of The 369th Judicial District Court In Anderson, Cherokee, And Leon Counties

TEXAS, December 2 - December 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jonathan Richey as Judge of the 369th Judicial District Court in Anderson, Cherokee, and Leon Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Jonathan Richey of Rusk is the Cherokee County District Attorney. He previously served as first assistant district attorney and as the assistant county attorney for Cherokee County. He is a member of the Texas District and County Attorney Association, Cherokee County Bar Association, and the Federalist Society. Additionally, he is a board member of The Crisis Center Of Anderson and Cherokee Counties, Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital Board, Cherokee County Child Fatality Review Board, and the Rusk Education Foundation. Richey received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.