Governor Abbott Sends Letter To U.S. Secretary Bessent Requesting Suspension of CAIR’s Tax-Exempt Status

TEXAS, December 2 - December 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to request the Treasury Department launch an investigation into the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and suspend its status as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization.

"Federal investigators and court fillings identify CAIR as a direct subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood and as a 'front group' for Hamas in the United States," reads the letter. "Accordingly, I respectfully request that you investigate CAIR for suspension of its tax-exempt status. Americans have generous hearts, and federal law wisely creates incentives to donate to nonprofit organizations that promote the public good. But charity must not become a backdoor to sponsor terrorism, endanger Americans, and subvert our democracy."

Read the Governor's letter to Secretary Bessent.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas from threats posed by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, including: