Governor Abbott Statement On Retirement Of Texas HHS Executive Commissioner Young

TEXAS, December 2 - December 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement on the retirement of Cecile Erwin Young as Executive Commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services (HHS), effective January 2, 2026.

“Commissioner Young served Texas selflessly for almost four decades, and her lifelong dedication to improving the health and well-being of Texans is unmatched,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Throughout her leadership at Texas Health and Human Services and her career as a public servant, she demonstrated her commitment to excellence and integrity, and remained focused on caring for Texans and helping them thrive. She leaves a remarkable legacy. I thank her for her exceptional service to the State of Texas and to generations of Texans."

“I’m grateful to Governor Abbott for entrusting me to serve in this important role. It has truly been the highlight of my career,” said Commissioner Young. “This agency impacts every Texan, and I have been honored to serve the people of this state alongside our dedicated staff.”

Commissioner Young’s leadership was instrumental to help stabilize the system’s operations and workforce, increase transparency, and reform the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) regulatory framework. Under Young’s stewardship, HHSC secured a 10-year federal Medicaid 1115 Transformation Waiver extension and bolstered the state’s health care safety net through the redesign of the state’s directed and supplemental payment programs.

Additionally, Commissioner Young overhauled the Medicaid managed care procurement process, implemented numerous maternal health improvements, directed the development of the agency’s first artificial intelligence policy, and oversaw the expansion, renovation, and construction of 11 state psychiatric hospitals.

An announcement to fill the vacancy will be made at a later date.