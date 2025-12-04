Monstarlab Introduces New Brand Message 'AI & Digital Partners, Unlocking Human Potential' and Unveils Updated Visuals

Key Visual

Becoming a transformation partner for the AI era, empowering organizations through AI and digital technologies

Monstarlab Inc. (TSE:5255)

The rapid evolution of technologies—especially AI—is transforming the way we work and live.” — Hiroki Inagawa, CEO of Monstarlab Inc.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monstarlab Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroki Inagawa; hereinafter “Monstarlab”), as “AI & Digital Partners” for empowering business transformation and new value creation through the power of AI and digital technologies, has introduced a new global brand message — “AI & Digital Partners, Unlocking Human Potential” — and refreshed the key visual on its corporate website.Website: https://monstar-lab.com/jp_en ■Background and PurposeIn recent years, enterprise AI utilization has shifted from “proof of concept” to “practical implementation,” with organizations seeking more concrete outcomes and transformation. As this trend accelerates, demand is growing for long-term partnership-style support that helps drive both business and organizational transformation.Guided by the mission “Empower talent everywhere to engineer awesome products, services and ecosystems; building a brighter world for us all.,” Monstarlab has delivered more than 3,000 digital solutions by leveraging the expertise of diverse specialists and global knowledge. In the AI domain, Monstarlab provides end-to-end support—from strategy development and system design to implementation and operations.The new brand message clearly articulates this value proposition and strengthens our role as a transformation partner in the age of AI.■About the New Brand Message“AI & Digital Partners, Unlocking Human Potential” expresses our commitment to maximizing the latent potential of individuals and organizations through AI and advanced digital technologies.Key principles reflected in the message include:- AI can expand and amplify the value people create.- True transformation emerges when people are placed at the center.- We aim to be a partner that co-creates the future alongside our clients.The new brand message is now available in both English and Japanese on the Japan corporate website and will be rolled out to regional sites worldwide.~~~~~~~~~~AI & Digital Partners, Unlocking Human PotentialEvery day brings new possibilities through AI —helping clear obstacles, accelerate progress, and give people the space to focus on what matters.True transformation doesn’t happen with AI alone.It happens when human judgment, experience, and creativity are amplified by AI — not replaced by it.We are AI & Digital Partners,combining AI and digital execution to transform how organizations work and create new value.With global experience and deep industry expertise,we bring together the intelligence of AI and the creativity of diverse teamsto unlock potential, deliver measurable outcomes, and create lasting impact.Let’s set new standards — sooner.Let’s build the future — together.~~~~~~~~~~■Message from Hiroki Inagawa, CEO of Monstarlab Inc.“The rapid evolution of technologies—especially AI—is transforming the way we work and live. However, to harness AI in a positive way and truly reshape the future, human creativity and the willingness to take on challenges are indispensable.At Monstarlab, many of our members are already experiencing significant improvements in efficiency and outcomes through AI, and new success stories are emerging across our teams. Building on this practical knowledge, we will continue to advance as ‘AI & Digital Partners,’ integrating human and artificial intelligence to co-create new value and drive business transformation with our clientsWe remain committed to bringing together diverse talent from around the world and shaping a future where everyone can realize their full potential.”■About MonstarlabMonstarlab is your “AI & Digital Partners” for empowering business transformation and new value creation through the power of AI and digital technologies, guided by our mission to “Empower talent everywhere to engineer awesome products, services and ecosystems; building a brighter world for us all.”Operating across 12 countries and regions worldwide, we are built around four core practices — Strategy, Design, Technology, and Operations. By orchestrating AI and diverse global intelligence, we unlock human potential and deliver strong engineering excellence and powerful business impact.For more information, visit https://monstar-lab.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.