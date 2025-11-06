Monstarlab Launches 'MonstarX,' a Multi-AI Agent Platform for Enterprise Prototyping

MonstarX, Multi-AI Agent Platform for Enterprise Prototyping Design Guidelines Deep Dive into Requirements

MonstarX lets anyone turn ideas into working prototypes through natural language— starting at $20 per month as a SaaS offering

Monstarlab Inc. (TSE:5255)

True innovation starts with your own people, not just engineers but everyone across the organization.” — Saad Kamal, Product Owner of MonstarX

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monstarlab Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroki Inagawa; hereinafter “Monstarlab”), as “AI & Digital Partners” for empowering business transformation and new value creation through the power of AI and digital technologies, today announced the global launch of MonstarX , a Multi-AI Agent Platform for Enterprise Prototyping.MonstarX is a SaaS-based platform newly built from Monstarlab’s proven expertise in PoC and MVP development across its global offices. It is designed to enable anyone without coding or prompt engineering skills to turn ideas into advanced, proof-level prototypes through natural language interaction with multiple AI agents.Service website: https://monstarx.com/ ■Background & PurposeAcross industries, many professionals have bold ideas for new digital services but often lack the technical tools to express them clearly to engineering or design teams. This bottleneck slows innovation and limits experimentation.While “Vibe Coding” tools, where developers iteratively guide AI output with prompts, have made it easier to build with AI through text prompts, most business professionals still find them difficult to use. Effective prompting requires technical intuition and experience, which many non-engineers do not have.MonstarX was created to close that gap. It replaces complex prompts with a guided, conversational process that helps users think through their ideas step by step. Anyone can visualize and shape a working prototype, share it with colleagues, and move projects forward with confidence.■Key Features- Rapid Prototyping for Everyone with Multi-Agent CollaborationMultiple AI agents work in orchestration to analyze requirements, design interfaces, and generate code just like a real team.- Enterprise-Ready Security and GovernanceSupports deployment in private or on-premise environments, ensuring that customer data is never shared or used for training.- From Prototype to Production, SeamlesslySuccessful prototypes can seamlessly transition to Monstarlab’s engineering teams for full-scale production.- Built on Proven Global ExperienceWith about 20 years of software development experience across 12 countries and regions, ensuring robust design, governance, testing, and scalability.■Pricing & Plans- Free 30-Day Access: Try all features with guided onboarding.- Professional: $20 per month or $180 per year, including upcoming feature updates.- Enterprise: Tailored deployments with enhanced security and dedicated support.Learn more at https://monstarx.com/ ■Future RoadmapMonstarX will continue to evolve with agile updates, expanding beyond early prototyping into full-cycle product development. Future enhancements will include analytics, user feedback tools, and customizable AI agents trained on enterprise data.“True innovation starts with your own people, not just engineers but everyone across the organization,” said Saad Kamal, Product Owner of MonstarX. “When employees can test and express ideas freely, creativity across the organization accelerates. MonstarX turns that creative energy into tangible results.”“MonstarX is a platform designed to enable a wider range of product PoC development than ever before,” said Hiroki Inagawa, CEO of Monstarlab. “Going beyond what Monstarlab’s existing services could fully support, this platform provides an environment where anyone, from individuals with new ideas to enterprises with strict security requirements, can bring their concepts to life.Our vision is for MonstarX to become a widely adopted platform that empowers the creation of diverse and innovative products in Japan and around the world.”■About MonstarlabMonstarlab is your “AI & Digital Partners” for empowering business transformation and new value creation through the power of AI and digital technologies, guided by our mission to “Empower talent everywhere to engineer awesome products, services and ecosystems; building a brighter world for us all.”Operating across 12 countries and regions worldwide, we are built around four core practices — Strategy, Design, Technology, and Operation. By orchestrating AI and diverse global intelligence, we unlock human potential and deliver strong engineering excellence and powerful business impact.For more information, visit https://monstar-lab.com/

