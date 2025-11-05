Monstarlab Announces Appointment of Patrick Gardella as Senior Vice President of Technology for the Americas Region

Monstarlab Patrick Gardella Trish Martin

Strengthening AI-driven solutions and engineering leadership across the Americas

Monstarlab Inc. (TSE:5255)

I am excited to join Monstarlab at a time when digital innovation is fundamentally reshaping how businesses deliver value.” — Patrick Gardella, SVP of Technology

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monstarlab Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroki Inagawa; hereinafter “Monstarlab”), as “AI & Digital Partners” for empowering business transformation and new value creation through the power of AI and digital technologies, has announced the appointment of Patrick Gardella as Senior Vice President of Technology for the Americas region. This newly established role underscores Monstarlab’s commitment to advancing its technical strategy, accelerating AI-led solution development, and strengthening engineering capabilities across the Americas.Monstarlab continues to expand its business across core areas such as AI-enabled digital solutions, payment infrastructure modernization, and enterprise platform transformation — and Gardella’s leadership marks a pivotal step in driving this next phase of growth.■Background and Purpose of the AppointmentMonstarlab has led large-scale digital transformation and AI implementation projects across a wide range of industries throughout the Americas, including healthcare, retail, education, and hospitality. With over 25 years of experience leading technology organizations at global enterprises, Patrick Gardella brings deep expertise in technical strategy, platform architecture, and AI innovation. His appointment is expected to significantly enhance Monstarlab’s ability to serve as a trusted technology partner for enterprise clients.■About SVP of Technology for the Americas Region / Monstarlab, LLCPatrick Gardella- ProfileGardella has more than 25 years of leadership experience in digital transformation and AI-driven business growth.Most recently, he served as Global Senior Vice President of Technology at Globant’s Healthcare & Life Sciences AI Studio, where he oversaw a global organization of 2,000 team members and managed a portfolio of over 85 clients, including Johnson & Johnson, Roche, and Mayo Clinic. He previously held leadership roles including Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Asbury Theological Seminary and senior technology and architecture positions at Discovery Communications."I am excited to join Monstarlab at a time when digital innovation is fundamentally reshaping how businesses deliver value," said Gardella. “ The company’s approach — integrating AI with agile execution to drive meaningful digital transformation — is exactly what today’s enterprises need. Together with Monstarlab’s exceptional global team, I look forward to delivering extraordinary customer experiences, maximizing business outcomes, and positioning Monstarlab as the technology partner of choice.""Patrick brings the technical leadership, strategic vision, and commercial expertise we need at this pivotal moment in our growth," said Trish Martin, Regional Managing Director of The Americas. “Patrick's proven ability to build high-performing engineering teams and architect transformative technical solutions will be instrumental in achieving our goal of supporting organizations in driving transformation and creating new value through AI-powered solutions, modern digital platforms, and exceptional customer experiences.”■About MonstarlabMonstarlab is your “AI & Digital Partners” for empowering business transformation and new value creation through the power of AI and digital technologies, guided by our mission to “Empower talent everywhere to engineer awesome products, services and ecosystems; building a brighter world for us all.”Operating across 12 countries and regions worldwide, we are built around four core practices — Strategy, Design, Technology, and Operations. By orchestrating AI and diverse global intelligence, we unlock human potential and deliver strong engineering excellence and powerful business impact.For more information, visit https://monstar-lab.com/

