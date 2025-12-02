Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Announces Winter Greeting Event

Visitors will be able to take cozy "Kotatsu" photos with Naruto from December 6

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the anime theme park Nijigen no Mori (located in Hyogo Prefecture's Awaji Island at "Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park") will hold a Winter Greeting Event starting on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, where visitors can take "Kotatsu" (Japanese heated table) photos and play games with the classic ninja anime character Naruto Uzumaki. The greeting event will feature the "Top-Spinning Showdown with Naruto" and "Warm-and-Cozy Kotatsu Photos with Naruto" the Japan's winter holidays.

In the "Top-Spinning Showdown with Naruto", participants will compete against Naruto using a "Koma", a traditional Japanese spinning top toy, to see who can keep their top spinning longer. Those who win the match will receive an original Nijigen no Mori exclusive sticker as a prize. In the "Warm-and-Cozy Kotatsu Photos with Naruto", visitors can enjoy a snug commemorative winter photo by sitting with Naruto under the Kotatsu at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

This greeting event provides an experience unique to Nijigen no Mori, allowing visitors to enjoy a Japanese winter setting alongside Naruto. It also serves as an opportunity for families to take commemorative photos. The seasonal program at Shinobi-Zato will be available only during the winter period.

■Overview: 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Winter Greeting Event'

Duration:

Saturday, December 6th, 2025 – Sunday, February 22nd, 2026

Held only on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays during this period.

Location:

In front of the Hokage Rock, inside "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"

Address:

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content:

1. Top-Spinning Showdown with Naruto (Starts at 2:00 PM)

A greeting event where visitors can compete against Naruto using a "koma", a traditional Japanese spinning top toy, to see who can keep their top spinning longer. Those who win the match will receive an original Nijigen no Mori exclusive sticker as a prize.

2. Warm-and-Cozy Kotatsu Photos with Naruto (Starts at 3:00 PM)

Visitors can enjoy a snug commemorative winter photo by sitting with Naruto under the kotatsu at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

Price:

Free (A separate admission ticket is required for entry)

Website：

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

