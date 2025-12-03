Girls’ Guide to the World Unveils Their Most Ambitious Collection Yet

Girls' Guide to the World in Morocco Girls' Guide to the World on the Amalfi Coast Girls' Guide to the World in Peru

Introducing New Global Journeys for Women, From Madagascar to Molokai to Manhattan

This year’s collection is our most expansive yet, filled with once-in-a-lifetime moments, deep cultural immersion, and the magic that happens when women travel together.” — Doni Belau | Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls' Guide to the World, the award-winning leading provider of curated women-only travel experiences, is proud to reveal 21 newly announced 2026 tours, bringing their total offerings for the year to 85 trips across 51 countries, making it the company’s most expansive collection in its 16-year history.“We design our tours with intention,” says founder Doni Belau. “Every destination reveals a different side of yourself. This year’s collection is our most expansive yet, filled with once-in-a-lifetime moments, deep cultural immersion, and the magic that happens when women travel together.”Highlights From Girls’ Guide to the World’s Newly Announced 2026 Tours Italian Wine, Wellness & Wonder in the Dolomites (July 18–25, 2026)Savor an alpine summer escape through the Dolomites, where dramatic peaks, Ladin culture, and world-class wine and wellness await. From Munich to Innsbruck to Val Gardena, this journey blends breathtaking views, spa indulgence, and Michelin-level dining for a perfectly balanced week in the Alps. Mindfulness in Molokaʻi (July 6–13, 2026)Reconnect with yourself on Hawaiʻi’s most peaceful island through yoga, sound healing, and immersive cultural experiences. With hidden-valley hikes, lei-making, and stargazing meditations, Molokaʻi becomes a sanctuary for presence, grounding, and renewal.- Manhattan Match: New York City and the US Open (29th Aug-4th Sept 2026)Experience New York like an insider with curated tours, standout dining, and a stylish stay; all led by Girls’ Guide’s founder and veteran New Yorker. Cap it off with VIP access to the US Open for a city escape that blends culture, flavor, and world-class tennis.- The Magic of Madagascar (September 21–29, 2026)Experience Madagascar’s wild heart, from the haunting calls of indri lemurs to the sunset glow of Baobab Avenue. This journey pairs extraordinary biodiversity with meaningful connections to the women shaping the island’s cultural legacy.- Savoring China: History on a Plate (October 12–21, 2026)Experience China through its flavors as you journey from Beijing to Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Shanghai, where every market, meal, and hidden corner reveals a new side of the country. From iconic landmarks to bold regional cuisines, this trip dives deeper than the headlines to uncover China’s rich spirit and irresistible contrasts.- Autumn in Japan: Temples, Waterfalls & Thermal Waters (24th-31st Oct 2026)Experience Japan at its most breathtaking as you journey from Tokyo’s buzz to Nikko’s sacred forests and the dramatic Tateyama Alpine Route ablaze with fall color. With tea ceremonies, iconic temples, boutique stays, and unforgettable autumn landscapes, this trip blends culture, nature, and serenity in perfect harmony.- Sands of Grace: A Women’s Journey Through the Emirates & Oman (November 8–14, 2026)Journey through the Arabian Gulf’s soulful contrasts, from Dubai’s historic roots to Oman’s tranquil coastlines and desert nights glowing under endless stars. With immersive encounters, intentional pacing, and inspiring women-led experiences, this trip reveals a quieter, more transformative side of the region.Girls’ Guide now offers the chance to book seamless back-to-back tripsIntroducing an exciting new option for 2026, allowing travelers the ability to book back-to-back journeys. One of the most exciting pairings is a three-week adventure through Finland, Estonia, Denmark, and Sweden, offering an immersive sweep through Scandinavia and the Baltics. Travelers will experience each destination through the lens of local women and discover firsthand why this region has been ranked the world’s happiest for eight consecutive years- Nordic Queens: An Enchanting Escape to Finland (11th-18th August)- From Plate to Palette - a Scandinavian Culinary & Design Adventure (23rd-31st August)A Rising Trend in Women’s Travel: The Age of the “Telling, Not Asking” TravelerGirls’ Guide also highlights a powerful shift shaping 2026 travel: Women over 45 are no longer asking permission to travel, they’re booking the trip and telling everyone afterward.“Travel has become a form of mental health care,” says Belau. “Women are prioritizing joy, rest, and reinvention. They’re claiming space in the world without apology.”Supporting this shift:- Nearly 40% of older women say they lack a travel partner.- Almost half have already tried women-only travel groups, and many return again and again.Girls’ Guide trips are designed for this moment: empowering, safe, upscale, community-driven, and deeply transformative.To learn more about Girls' Guide to the World’s offerings, visit www.girlsguidetotheworld.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.High-resolution images for press use can be found here:If you would like additional information about Girls’ Guide to the World or any of their tours, please contact Sarah Aversano at Roam Generation - sarah@roamgeneration.com###About Girls' Guide to the WorldGirls' Guide to the World is a premier women-only travel company dedicated to providing exceptional travel experiences for women of all ages and backgrounds. Founded by award-winning travel expert Doni Belau, the company specializes in small-group trips that offer a perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion. From trekking with Gorillas in Rwanda to temple touring in Bali, Girls' Guide to the World curates over 80 unique trips annually, ensuring each journey is an unforgettable experience. With a focus on gourmet dining, boutique accommodations, and off-the-beaten-path adventures, Girls' Guide to the World creates opportunities for women to connect, explore, and enjoy the beauty of the world together. Girls' Guide to the World is more than a travel company—it’s a global sisterhood. For more information, visit www.girlsguidetotheworld.com

