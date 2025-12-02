Norrøna Adventure's Unique Expedition Yacht Varg S/Y Sets Sail, Unveiling 2026 Arctic Journeys

Varg serves as an exclusive, seaborne basecamp designed to transport guests into the remote fjords of Northern Norway for bucket list adventures. Varg’s refurbishment echoes the Norrøna ethos, blending uncompromising function with Scandinavian design. Soaking up the views from the wood-fired hot tub

Varg S/Y Blends Arctic Adventure with Wood-Fired Comfort for the Ultimate Seaborne Basecamp in Northern Norway

Varg is so much more than a yacht; it’s an expedition sail boat designed for adventures above the arctic circle, allowing us to bring our guests closer to nature than ever before.” — Jørgen Jørgensen, leader and fourth-generation owner of Norrøna

OSLO, NORWAY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norrøna Adventure, the destination division of the iconic Norwegian outdoor brand, is revealing its 2026 itineraries aboard its new one-of-a-kind expedition yacht, Varg S/Y, offering adventure-seekers an exclusive way to explore the beauty of Northern Norway.The newly refurbished 62-foot Norwegian-built sail yacht, which set sail earlier this year, carries Norrøna’s 96-year heritage of uncompromising quality into the Arctic. The vessel serves as an exclusive, seaborne basecamp designed to transport guests into the remote fjords of Northern Norway for bucket list adventures.“Varg is so much more than a yacht; it’s an expedition sail boat designed for adventures above the arctic circle, allowing us to bring our guests closer to nature than ever before,” says Jørgen Jørgensen, leader and fourth-generation owner of Norrøna."Norway is Norrøna's inspiration and its home, and we're proud to offer travelers such a unique way to experience it. Whether skiing snowy peaks, mountain biking from summit to sea, scouting for humpback whales or Northern Lights, relaxing in the sauna, or soaking up the views from the wood-fired hot tub, Varg is a home for explorers looking to embark on an unforgettable journey."Nordic Design, Arctic Cuisine & RecoveryVarg’s refurbishment echoes the Norrøna ethos, blending uncompromising function with Scandinavian design. The vessel hosts up to six guests in premium cabins with private bathrooms. The onboard amenities transform the arctic journey into a truly Nordic restorative experience. Guests can unwind in a uniquely designed wood-fired sauna or the spectacular hot tub on the main deck. The saloon, complete with a tiny combustion fireplace, offers a warm sanctuary where guests can soak up the views or seek the Northern Lights in ultimate comfort.Enhancing this immersive journey is the cuisine, led by Chef Demian Ufer. Originally from Argentina, Chef Ufer leverages his global fine-dining experience to bring Arctic Fusion cuisine to the Norwegian fjords. The menu is a celebration of the landscape, featuring Nordic ingredients like king crab and sea urchins, alongside foraged berries, wild herbs, and ocean botanicals. It’s a dynamic sea-to-table experience with a global twist, with guests dining around the fire grill on deck, or in the saloon with 360-degree views.Year-Round Adventures in Northern NorwayGuided by local expert guides, Varg offers year-round expeditions built around the principle of active adventure. Guests can choose to book the whole yacht for a customized journey, or join small-group tours across the Lofoten Islands, Senja, Tromsø, and the Lyngen Alps.Highlights for 2026 adventures include:Winter/Spring: Northern Lights and Whales : Scout for whales and chase auroras, woodfired sauna and hot tub sessions, morning swims and evening hikes (showshoes provided!), gourmet Arctic Fusion cuisine and dog mushing adventures with Lyngen Husky Safari.3 nights | Tours run from November 2025 to February 2026- Ski and Sail: Access the world’s most serene, untouched sea-to-summit descents, blending technical touring with onboard comfort and après-ski reward5 nights | Tours run from March to MaySummer/Autumn: Lofoten by Sea : Adventure and relaxation in Norway’s wild and pristine landscapes. Sail through pristine waters, visiting spots only accessible by boat3 nights | Tours run from June to July- Bike and Sail: An exclusive journey through fjords and hidden trails. Ride through valleys, cross dramatic fjords, and pedal along remote island paths3 nights | Tour runs in July“Beyond delivering adventures of a lifetime, the yacht is a key part of our vision to build the ultimate adventure network in the Arctic,” Jørgensen adds. “In the future, Varg will transport guests between a new Northern Norway lodge network opening access to some of the most untouched regions on earth. We are envisioning a true Arctic voyage; like our own take on the orient express.”Varg S/Y is a proud part of Norrøna Destinations, joining the unique Canvas Telemark camp to offer a complete adventure network. This unparalleled combination of active adventure, deep nature connection, and functional comfort is ideal for premium adventure travelers, and anyone looking to truly get off-grid and reconnect with nature.For more information on Varg’s adventures, visit https://destinations.norrona.com/en/varg/varg-s-y/ ENDSAbout Norrøna:In 1929, Jørgen Jørgensen, a Norwegian outdoor enthusiast, began his search for durable outdoor equipment to perform in Norway´s harsh and rugged land. Starting with simple innovations such as leather straps, canvas backpacks and cotton clothing, he set Norrøna's direction: To search for the best in technical advancements and to create the ultimate performance products. Today, four generations later, Norrøna is still a family-owned and run company and a leader in the growing market of sustainable sportswear. www.norrona.com About Norrøna Adventure:Norrøna Adventure, the destination division of the heritage Norwegian outdoor brand, offers authentic, world-class active adventures across the globe. Uniting Norrøna's 90+ year tradition of technical craftsmanship with Norrøna Adventure’s 40-year legacy of expedition travel, the company provides over 100 expertly guided tours in 50+ countries. Specializing in both private and group adventures, the portfolio spans hiking, high-altitude trekking, ski touring, ski expeditions, mountain biking, and tailor-made adventures.Notes to Editors:Press images available here Fact sheet available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uojDv8ZkkmnAUuZLxRBBdIgJn0WXo1pt/view?usp=sharing Additional spokespeople quotes:Christian Schmidt - Leader of Norrøna Adventure“Varg represents a turning point for modern adventure travel,” says Christian Schmidt, Chief Experience Officer at Norrøna and leader of Norrøna Adventure. "It's a unique Norrøna experience, unlike any other, because it combines the challenge of extreme environments with a high standard of functional design. The one-of-a-kind sailing yacht is proof of Norrøna’s commitment to both adventure and sustainability. I’m proud to welcome guests onboard in 2026 to experience Northern Norway’s unparalleled nature and create memories that truly last a lifetime.”Additional 2026 Adventures Include:Lofoten by Land and Sea: Exclusive access to the secret spots, bucket-list hikes, secluded beaches and historic fishing villages and more6 nights | Tours run from June to AugustExclusive Hidden Gems of Lofoten: The ultimate hike and sail adventure, complete with swimming, paddleboarding or snorkeling in crystal-clear fjords2 nights | Tour runs in JulyFor more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:Casey Hodges, Senior Account Director, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61 411 282 582

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.