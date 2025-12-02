Goddess Retreats Unveils New ‘Eat, Pray, Self-Love’ Healing Experience in Bali

Chelsea Ross, founder of Goddess Retreats Temple of Transformation in Ubud - A Sanctuary for Deep Healing and Personal Freedom Goddess Retreats announces the launch of its Eat, Pray, Self-Love Goddess Retreat

Flexible Offering From Award-Winning Women’s Retreat Pioneer Empowers Women to Curate Their Own Personal Journey of Healing in Ubud

We are truly honored to open this new chapter and witness the incredible transformations our guests achieve.” — Chelsea Ross | Founder

BALI, INDONESIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goddess Retreats , Bali’s pioneering women's-only wellness retreat, has announced the launch of its Eat, Pray, Self-Love Goddess Retreat – a healing experience designed for women who seek space, freedom, and time to retreat entirely at their own pace – opening April 2026.For 23 years, Goddess Retreats has offered curated, small-group journeys of transformation, blending yoga, healing, wellness, and cultural immersion for women from around the world. Now, responding to the growing desire for more individualized experiences and flexible booking dates, they are introducing a new retreat format that allows women to choose when, how long, and how deeply they wish to immerse in their transformation.“Women love our curated group retreats, which have been the heart of Goddess for more than two decades,” says Chelsea Ross, Founder of Goddess Retreats. “But we also know there are those who can’t always align with set dates or who feel called to spend more time in solitude. This new retreat is for the woman who wants to create her own journey, whether she stays for a few days of restoration or several weeks of deep healing, while still being cared for with the same heart and attention that defines the Goddess experience.”A Sanctuary for Deep Healing and Personal FreedomHosted at the soon-to-open Temple of Transformation in Ubud, the Eat, Pray, Self-Love Retreat offers an intimate riverside setting surrounded by tropical gardens. Each of the five private villas features open-air living spaces and a plunge pool overlooking the sacred river, creating a serene environment for reflection, renewal, and reconnection.The Eat, Pray, Self-Love Goddess Retreat ExperienceWith flexible arrival dates and a minimum three-night stay, the retreat offers guests the freedom to design each day as they desire. Upon arrival, each guest is welcomed by a retreat host who helps her shape the flow of her retreat experience with care and attention to her personal goals. Guests can choose from a thoughtfully curated schedule of daily healing, wellness, and cultural activities, or simply join a sunrise yoga session and soak up restful hours by their private pool.Package Inclusions:- Luxury Accommodation: Spacious, air-conditioned private riverside villas, featuring open-air living spaces and a private plunge pool.- Healing & Spa Rituals: Daily 90-minute massage treatment (chosen from a signature menu) and a Divine Flower Bath Ritual.- Spiritual & Cultural Immersion: Access to guided spiritual healing and cultural experiences, including sound bath healing, spiritual treks, a holy spring temple purification ceremony, and a unique Balinese silver jewelry workshop.- Movement & Mindfulness: Daily yoga sessions in an open-air shala, complemented by guided meditation and pranayama (breathwork) sessions.- Nourishment: Three wholesome meals daily, from an ever-changing menu that celebrates seasonal Balinese and international cuisine, tailored to all dietary needs. Complimentary smoothies, fresh juices, and traditional tonics available all day.- Perfect for solo travelers or women seeking emotional healing, the retreat pays tribute to the iconic Eat, Pray, Love memoir, offering a safe space for women to rest, reflect, and truly unplug.“Today’s women are intentional with their time. They’re balancing careers, families, and personal growth,” adds Ross. “This retreat gives them the freedom to unravel in their own way, to slow down, listen inward, and reconnect with what truly matters, without any distractions.”“We are truly honored to open this new chapter and witness the incredible transformations our guests achieve. Eat, Pray, Love awakened a generation of women to the importance of pausing life’s momentum to ask who we are, what we want, and who we are becoming. We are thrilled to offer women a personal sanctuary where they can create their own Eat, Pray, Love experience, whether for a few days or weeks of self-discovery.”This new retreat complements the Goddess Retreats portfolio of immersive seven-day programs in Seminyak and Ubud, spanning surf, fitness, pilates, padel, wellness, and healing experiences.The Eat, Pray, Self-Love Goddess Retreat is now open for April 2026 bookings. For more information, or to book your 2026 reset, visit: goddessretreats.com/eat-pray-self-love-retreat ENDSAbout Goddess Retreats:Founded in 2003 by Chelsea Ross, Goddess Retreats is an award-winning wellness sanctuary in Bali offering transformative retreats exclusively for women. More than just a getaway, Goddess Retreats provides a boutique and intimate experience focused on authentic connection, deep self-reflection, healing, and renewal amidst Bali's serene landscapes. Guests enjoy immersive wellness, indulgent spa and cultural experiences, fostering personal growth, a supportive sisterhood, and a journey of self-discovery. www.goddessretreats.com Notes to Editors:Press images available at the link here For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:Casey Hodges, Senior Account Director, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61 411 282 582

