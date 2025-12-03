Matt Rovelli to join Harrison Co.

Matt Rovelli to help lead and expand Harrison Co.’s coverage across the Food & Beverage, Nutrition & Wellness, and Active Lifestyle sectors.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising family- and founder-led businesses, is pleased to announce that Matt Rovelli has joined the firm as Partner. In this role, Matt will help lead and expand Harrison Co.’s coverage across the Food & Beverage, Nutrition & Wellness, and Active Lifestyle sectors.Matt brings more than two decades of investment banking experience advising high‑growth consumer businesses on mergers & acquisitions and capital raising. He joins Harrison Co. from Carlsquare, LLC, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of North American Consumer Investment Banking, advising a wide range of innovative and high‑growth consumer brands.Prior to Carlsquare, Matt spent nearly ten years at Cowen Inc. (now TD Cowen), where he served as a Managing Director in the Consumer Investment Banking group and led the Consumer Health & Wellness practice. Before joining Cowen, he was Head of Investment Banking at Dahlman Rose & Co., which was later acquired by Cowen Group, Inc. Earlier in his career, Matt served as a Managing Director at Bear Stearns.“I am thrilled to join Harrison Co. and support the firm’s mission of advising entrepreneurs and closely held businesses,” said Matt Rovelli. “Harrison Co.’s deep knowledge of—and commitment to—the health, wellness, and longevity-focused consumer community aligns perfectly with the companies I advise and the mission I’m passionate about.”“We are very pleased to welcome Matt Rovelli to our firm,” said Bill Harrison, Managing Partner at Harrison Co. “Matt brings extensive experience advising founder‑led consumer businesses, with particular depth in the Food & Beverage, Nutrition & Wellness, and Active Lifestyle sectors. His strategic insight and long‑standing industry relationships will strengthen our platform and enhance the value we deliver to our clients.”ABOUT HARRISON CO. LLCHarrison Co. is a consumer‑focused investment banking firm and unwavering champion of family‑ and founder‑led businesses. The firm’s experienced team advises clients on critical strategic decisions related to mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising to ensure exceptional outcomes. Harrison Co. provides highly personal, customized advisory services from its offices in Salt Lake City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Fresno.For more information, visit www.harrisonco.com

