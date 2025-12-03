Save the Children Global Ventures partners with Indonesian digital health leader PrimaKu for Asia Pacific expansion

A posyandu volunteer assists a toddler standing on a height board during a community-based child growth monitoring session in Sumba.

SINGAPORE, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child-centred investment firm Save the Children Global Ventures (SCGV) announces its strategic partnership with PrimaKu, Indonesia’s leading digital health platform for early childhood development. The collaboration marks SCGV’s growing commitment to healthcare innovation in the Asia Pacific region as the Singapore-based fund manager prepares to launch its dedicated Asia Health Fund.

The partnership addresses critical healthcare challenges in Indonesia, where more than 42 percent of children remain under-immunised and stunting rates in rural areas reach as high as 39 percent. PrimaKu’s digital platform has demonstrated significant and measurable impact, with 96 percent of children under two years old using the platform avoiding malnutrition, while parents complete immunisation schedules 3.23 times more frequently than non users.

Save the Children Indonesia will collaborate with PrimaKu to extend the platform’s reach from rural communities into regional areas where Save the Children runs community health programmes. From its base in Singapore, SCGV aims to support this expansion as a model for how technology enabled, community-centric healthcare solutions can be scaled first within Indonesia and, in time, adapted for other Asia Pacific markets.

PrimaKu has already established strong national traction with 2 million registered parents, partnerships with more than 5.000 paediatricians, and collaborations with 1.500 clinics across Indonesia. The platform is endorsed by the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Indonesian Paediatric Society, and National Family Planning Board, underscoring its evidence-based approach to improving child health outcomes at scale.

Through this partnership, Save the Children and PrimaKu will focus on reaching families in underserved and hard-to-reach areas, where traditional healthcare access remains limited. PrimaKu provides essential health guidance, vaccination reminders, and nutritional support that help bridge persistent healthcare gaps across Indonesia’s diverse geography, while offering a blueprint for scalable digital health innovation across the region.

Lisa Fedorenko, Head of Impact Investing, Asia Pacific at SCGV, said: "This partnership with PrimaKu reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare innovation across Asia-Pacific. We see strong opportunities for technology-enabled solutions, like PrimaKu, to deliver outsized impact for communities while unlocking commercial returns in the sector.”

Muhammad Aditriya Indraputra (Didit), Co-Founder and CEO of PrimaKu, said: "Partnering with Save the Children Global Ventures provides us with the strategic support and capital to accelerate our growth across Indonesia's diverse markets. Their extensive regional expertise and network will be invaluable as we expand our platform to reach more families nationwide."

