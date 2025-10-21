Care GP to scale Agentic AI for Healthcare Ops to 7,000 GP clinics nationally

From left to right: Isaac Lam, Ethan Atkins, Tony Zeng, Sanjana Hothur, Melvin Chen (CEO), Carlos Vega, Harshini Prasad, Andy Bui

Australian AI startup Care GP expands nationally after 140% MoM growth and zero churn across 150 GP clinics.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care GP, an Australian Healthcare AI startup building Agentic AI for healthcare provider operations, today announced plans to accelerate its national rollout.

Six months after launching, Care GP has recorded average usage growth of 140% month-on-month (20% week-on-week) to serve over 150 GP clinics with zero customer churn, achieving profitability and highlighting the demand for AI-powered admin support in primary care. Given strong revenue traction and profitability, the company is in a strong position to capitalise on its proven 85% pilot conversion rate, aiming to convert 750 active prospects into a projected 600+ new customers by December 2026.

Care GP’s first AI agent, Samantha, automates the critical workflow of processing and allocating medical documents to doctors and patient records, which until now, has been an entirely manual data entry-burdened task. Samantha currently saves GP clinics an average of 4.3 hours of admin work per day, while also improving document filing accuracy and consistency, which reduces risks and liabilities resulting from human error.

Care GP currently has an average contract value (ACV) of US$5,000 per customer, a figure expected to increase as four additional agents are rolled out across the platform. The second AI agent, Veronica, a voice AI receptionist that manages appointment bookings and patient enquiries, is live and rapidly gaining adoption among existing users.

Having proven a scalable customer acquisition model with Samantha as its wedge agent - and demonstrated strong expansion potential within existing accounts - Care GP plans to follow the trajectory of other hypergrowth healthcare AI companies such as Tennr (focused on medical document automation), which has raised more than US$160 million in the past 18 months.

This expansion follows earlier backing from angel investor Ryan Vo, CEO of Nuvo Health (one of Care GP’s early customers), and Startmate Ventures, the pre-seed division of Blackbird Ventures, one of Australia's largest VC funds.

Chen is an experienced founder with a prior exit via a US$1.6bn IPO on the NASDAQ stock exchange and has 15 years of global startup and investment experience. He now brings his AI product expertise and international business scaling experience to the Australian market.

The company’s rapid growth and momentum demonstrates both the scale of the problem in healthcare administration and the strength of Care GP's agentic AI solutions.

Melvin Chen, CEO & Founder of Care GP, said: “Healthcare clinics across Australia are under immense pressure, and we believe AI can free them from hours of burdensome admin so they can get back to doing what they do best: caring for patients. We’re excited to expand nationally, double down on product development, and deepen our strategic partnerships. Our vision is to enable the first generation of superintelligent healthcare providers that can deliver better patient care with lower operating costs and higher revenues.”

Ryan Vo, Angel Investor, CEO of Nuvo Health, said: “As both an investor in Care GP and someone working at the frontline of healthcare, I know the pressure GP clinics are under to balance patient care with overwhelming admin demands. Care GP is addressing one of the most critical pain points in general practice, and the early results are impressive. I’m confident this technology will become an essential part of how clinics operate across Australia.”

Investor Michael Batko, CEO, Startmate, said: “At Startmate we look for founders tackling big, universal problems with scalable solutions. Melvin and the Care GP team are doing exactly that - addressing the huge burden of admin in healthcare with technology that can make an immediate difference to clinics and patients. The traction they’ve achieved in such a short time speaks to both the strength of the product and the urgency of the need.”

Customer Jonathan Lee, Owner of Maxim Family Medical, said: “As an early Care GP customer, we’ve seen firsthand how much time the platform saves our facility each day. It’s freeing up hours of admin time, which ultimately means more focus and better support for the clinicians and their patients.”

