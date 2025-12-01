Fremantle Seaweed raises $2.3m to scale commercial production and cut livestock methane by up to 80% in Australia

Chris De Cuyper, Co-founder & Managing Director of Fremantle Seaweed

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Australia’s leading ocean-tech Asparagopsis producer Fremantle Seaweed has raised $2.3 million in seed funding to transition from pilot operations to commercial-scale manufacturing, marking a breakthrough that positions Australia on the edge of a positive tipping point in livestock methane reduction.

Investors include PR & marketing agency Third Hemisphere, which is one of the largest investors in the round, as it launches its new venture investment arm designed to accelerate the growth of mission-driven organisations across climate, technology, sustainability, and industry transformation.

Asparagopsis, a native red seaweed, has been shown by CSIRO to reduce methane emissions from cattle by up to 80%, offering one of the world’s most promising climate solutions for the beef and dairy sectors.

Backed with $4 million from the WA Government’s Investment Attraction Fund, Fremantle Seaweed has spent the past four years building the technology, engineering systems, and ocean-based infrastructure needed to deliver Asparagopsis at scale. What began in 2020 as a small team trialling longlines in Cockburn Sound has evolved into a fully integrated ocean-tech platform from hatchery to harvest.

The company has designed and deployed high-density longline cultivation systems, secured modular, containerised hatcheries, and developed a purpose-built harvesting vessel to support commercial expansion.

This innovation positions Fremantle Seaweed as both a producer and a technology impact company, solving the commercial obstacles that have slowed global Asparagopsis production.

The new funding has accelerated the development of the company’s 3,000-hectare North-West Hub, the centrepiece of its commercial rollout. Modelling shows that in operation, the site will have the capacity to meet over 20% of Australia’s dairy and feedlot Asparagopsis needs.

This milestone represents a significant shift for dairy farmers and feedlot operators who have been waiting for reliable, local and large-volume access to methane-reducing feed solutions. To support industry uptake, Fremantle Seaweed is preparing a 400-day Wagyu feedlot trial with 60 head of cattle, using more than 1,500 kilograms of dried Asparagopsis.

The trial is designed to deliver performance and productivity results under real commercial feeding conditions, providing the critical data required to drive widespread market adoption.

With agriculture responsible for roughly half of Australia’s methane emissions, large-scale access to Asparagopsis represents a transformational opportunity. For the first time, farmers will have a pathway to materially cut emissions while enhancing competitiveness in a low-carbon global market

A further $4.32 million is now open to sophisticated investors, bringing the total raise to up to $6.5 million and supporting full commercial build-out.

Chris De Cuyper, Co-founder & Managing Director of Fremantle Seaweed said, “The support behind Fremantle Seaweed has been incredible. Our analysis shows that scaling to the North-West Hub could abate close to one million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions each year, roughly the same as offsetting a small LNG facility. That’s the kind of real-world impact that investors, producers, and policymakers are looking for.

“What excites me most is the sense of shared purpose. Farmers want practical, natural tools that make sense on-farm, and our job is to deliver those - technology that fits seamlessly into existing systems and creates value across the board.”

Jeremy Liddle, Managing Director of Third Hemisphere said: “Fremantle Seaweed stood out because they aren’t just farming seaweed; they’re developing the hardware, systems, processes, and operational IP needed to scale a completely new industry from the water up. Their technology gives them a genuine competitive edge. They’re building longline systems, containerised hatchery infrastructure, and purpose-built seaweed and harvesting vessels designed for commercial-scale production. That’s what makes them such an exciting and scalable aquaculture & technology business.”

Annie Hill from Hill Tribe Family Office said, “What drew me to support Fremantle Seaweed’s latest raise was the conviction behind it - a small WA company taking on one of agriculture's hardest problems with optimism, science and integrity. Chris and the team aren’t waiting for change to happen; they’ve created it from the ground up, or in this case, from the ocean up.

“For me, this investment is about more than climate impact. It’s about regional renewal - creating skilled jobs, building capability, and proving that innovation can thrive in WA. Fremantle Seaweed is showing how local ingenuity can deliver global solutions.”

Grant Rockman, CEO of Pardoo Wagyu said, “For a premium Wagyu producer like Pardoo, the quality of our beef is everything - flavour, marbling and fat distribution are what define our product and reputation. So, when we look at innovations like Asparagopsis, we want to understand not just the environmental impact, but how it performs where it matters most - on meat quality and consistency.

“Fremantle Seaweed’s approach gives us confidence because it’s grounded in science and designed with farmers in mind. We’re excited to be part of the upcoming feedlot trial to see how this supplement performs in a commercial setting, and whether the productivity gains stack up.”

Fremantle Seaweed are a team of seafarers and scientists who are passionate about ocean conservation and fighting climate change. The Western Australian company is pioneering ocean cultivation of Asparagopsis seaweed - a natural feed ingredient scientifically proven to reduce methane emissions from cattle by over 80%. By combining marine science with practical farming partnerships, Fremantle Seaweed is creating a new blue-economy industry that strengthens regional economies, supports farmers, and contributes to global climate solutions. Learn more at www.fremantleseaweed.com

