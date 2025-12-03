Veterans Night FREE for Veterans December 3 at Miracle at Big Rock

God Bless the USA Light Display at Miracle at Big Rock Patriotic Display at Miracle at Big Rock

Miracle at Big Rock Welcomes Veterans Free on December 3rd with Ceremonies at 6PM & 7PM During a Special 5–9PM Drive-Through Celebration.

SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle at Big Rock is proud to present its annual Veteran’s Night on December 3, 2025, during a special Drive Through evening from 5:00–9:00 PM. In appreciation for those who have served our country, all veterans will receive FREE admission using promo code VETERAN at checkout.This meaningful night blends holiday magic with heartfelt gratitude, as the grounds of Big Rock Creek glow under 25 million Christmas lights across more than one mile of illuminated displays. Guests are invited to enjoy festive activities, warm seasonal treats, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the evening.Honoring Veterans With Live CeremoniesVeteran’s Night features two special tributes in honor of our nation’s heroes. At both 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM, the American Legion Post 225 will present a formal Color Guard ceremony, followed immediately by a live performance of the National Anthem by Haley James. These stirring moments of respect and remembrance add heartfelt meaning to the evening’s holiday festivities.All Night Fun (5:00–9:00 PM)FREE Admission for All Veterans (code: VETERAN)Color Guard by American Legion Post 225 at 6 PM & 7 PMNational Anthem Performed by Haley James following each ceremonyOver 25 Million Holiday Lights spanning more than 1 mileArtisan & Vendor FairFood TrucksSledding Hill sponsored by Osceola Medical CenterWarm Drinks & Specialty Cocktails sponsored by St. Croix CasinosBonfires, Festive Treats & Gifts, Tractor Rides & Santa SightingsScheduled Holiday Fun (times may vary)5:30–8:30 PM — Cookie Decorating & Story Time with Mrs. ClausFamilies are invited into the barn at 6:00 PM for a free story time with Mrs. Claus. Before or after the story, children can decorate festive cookies as part of this complimentary activity.5:30–8:30 PM — Santa on SiteSanta will greet guests throughout the evening and will spend the final hour—from 8:30–9:30 PM—seated in the upper barn for photos and meet-and-greets.A Midwest Holiday TraditionNow in its fifth season, Miracle at Big Rock continues to grow as one of the Midwest’s most beloved holiday destinations. From its iconic glowing landscapes to its charming vendor market and crackling fire pits, each evening offers unforgettable moments under the famous Big Rock moon. Veteran’s Night remains one of the most cherished evenings of the season, offering the community a meaningful way to honor those who have served while enjoying the joy and magic of Christmas.Tickets & Information including Veteran’s Night —are available now. Veterans should enter promo code VETERAN at checkout for free admission on December 3.Event Date: December 3, 2025Time: 5:00–9:00 PMLocation: Big Rock Creek, St. Croix Falls, WIWebsite: www.miracleatbigrock.com

Veterans night Video of Miracle at Big Rock

