Miracle at Big Rock Opens Ticket Sales for Fifth Annual Christmas Festival

Walk through, drive through, or book private rentals for Wisconsin’s most magical Christmas tradition.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Miracle at Big Rock, a Christmas light festival held on the historic grounds of Big Rock Creek in St. Croix Falls. Organizers announced that Early Bird pricing will remain in effect until October 31, 2025, after which new season pricing will take effect.

The seasonal event, which has welcomed between 500 and 6,000 visitors per night in past years, offers both walk-through and drive-through experiences. Guests can expect to see more light displays and property upgrades in 2025, along with expanded attractions and family-friendly programming.

Event Highlights

Light Displays: Over one million lights throughout the property.

Food & Shopping: More than 40 local vendors and five food trucks featured in Frosty’s Food Court.

Fireworks Shows: Scheduled for every Friday night of the festival and on New Year’s Eve.

Specialty Nights: Returning events include Dog Night, Faith Night, Veterans Night, Cinco de Miracle, Pajama Night, Small Business Saturday, and Troy Drive Night.

Private Rentals & Overnight Options

In addition to the light displays, Miracle at Big Rock offers a variety of private rental spaces for families, groups, and corporate gatherings. Available venues include 12 VIP Village Tents, the Gnome Dome, the Ginger Clubhouse, the Grinches Lair, and the Family Cabin for overnight stays.

Ticket Information

Early Bird tickets are available now at last year’s rates until October 31, 2025. Standard pricing will take effect beginning November 1, 2025.

Tickets and additional details are available at www.miracleatbigrock.com
About Miracle at Big Rock
Launched in 2021, Miracle at Big Rock has become a regional destination for holiday celebrations, blending large-scale Christmas light displays with community events, food, and entertainment. Each year, the event highlights local vendors, supports area organizations, and offers a gathering space for families and businesses to celebrate the season.

