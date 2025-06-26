Miracle at Big Rock Announces July 1 Launch of 2025 Private Rentals
Celebrating Five Years of Christmas Magic in Western Wisconsin
“These private experiences have become one of the most magical parts of Miracle,” said Becky Lindblom, Event Director at Big Rock Creek.”SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle at Big Rock, one of the Midwest’s most immersive Christmas light and winter experiences, will open private rentals for the 2025 season beginning Monday, July 1. Now entering its fifth year, Miracle at Big Rock has become a treasured tradition for families, friends, and businesses looking to celebrate the Christmas season in an unforgettable way.
— Becky Lindblom
Private rental options this year include cozy VIP Tents (available for groups as small as two), as well as exclusive party opportunities in the Gnome Dome, Grinch’s Lair, Clubhouse, Frosty’s Food Court, and the large, heated Barn, which accommodates up to 400 guests for private Christmas celebrations.
“These private experiences have become one of the most magical parts of Miracle,” said Becky Lindblom, Event Director at Big Rock Creek. “Whether it’s a romantic evening for two or a big Christmas party for your entire team, the spaces are designed to create lasting memories.”
Important upcoming dates for the 2025 season include:
July 1 – Private rentals go on sale
August 1 – Cookies with Santa reservations open
September 1 – General admission tickets go on sale
The 2025 Miracle at Big Rock season runs November 28 through January 3, 2026. Visitors can enjoy Drive-Through Nights on Mondays and Tuesdays and Walk-Through Nights from Wednesday through Sunday, with minor adjustments around Christmas week.
For full details on rentals, experiences, and tickets, visit www.miracleatbigrock.com.
Media Contact:
Becky Lindblom
Event Director, Big Rock Creek
becky@bigrockcreekwi.com
(715) 501-8172
Joshua A. Hansen
Big Rock Creek LLC
+1 651-269-2819
email us here
