This Giving Tuesday, Kona Earth Coffee Donates to Hawaii Non-profit

Food self-sufficiency is vital to the Hawaiian Islands, and Kohala Center's agricultural programs support Big Island communities by providing valuable skills, knowledge, and support." — Steve Wynn, Kona Earth Co-Owner

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this global day of generosity, Giving Tuesday, Kona Earth is pleased to announce its recent donation to Hawaii Island non-profit The Kohala Center.As a grower and roaster of premium Kona coffee , Kona Earth understands the critical importance of maintaining the sensitive ecosystems of Hawaii's Big Island. Their non-profit partner, The Kohala Center, is dedicated to the restoration of native forests, watersheds and coral reefs, as well as supporting local farmers and food production.INVESTING IN THE FUTURE: THE KOHALA CENTER'S IMPACTPrevious Kona Earth donations to The Kohala Center have centered on its coral reef preservation efforts at Kahalu'u Bay. With this one-thousand dollar contribution, however, Kona Earth sought to highlight Kohala Center's work supporting Hawai'i's agricultural communities. As Kona Earth co-owner Steve Wynn explained, "Food self-sufficiency is vital to the Hawaiian Islands, and Kohala Center's agricultural programs support Big Island communities by providing valuable skills, knowledge, and support. We are proud to support such a worthy local organization."The Ōhāhā Mahi ‘Ai Agricultural Training and Education Program offered by The Kohala Center reconnects local farmers and gardeners with ancestral relationships to the land through education. This program provides hands-on training and includes activities like cultivation, planting, harvesting, and agroforestry restoration. It is part of a larger effort to support agricultural education and local food systems in Hawaii. Over the past five years, Kohala Center's contributions have made a significant impact:• More than 12,000 pounds of kalo (taro) and 48,000 huli (taro tops for replanting) were distributed to local mahiʻai (farmers)• Over 20,000 native plants have been planted to restore the island's vital watersheds• $42 million raised for Hawaiʻi's farmers and food producers• 5,000 participants, including kūpuna (elders), mākua (parents), and keiki (youth), are gaining culture-based, hands-on learningBy investing in the future in this way, The Kohala Center helps to insure the island's vibrant agricultural community and future farming generations.CARE IN EVERY CUPKona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn understand the privilege of living and working in Hawaii. They created the Care In Every Cup program as a commitment to giving back. Each quarter, they donate a percentage of after-tax profits to their non-profit partners on the Big Island, including Kohala Center. By supporting The Kohala Center, Kona Earth is not only investing in the environment but also in the local community. The impact of these donations extends far beyond the numbers, touching the lives of individuals and families throughout Hawaiʻi. By supporting these worthy non-profit initiatives, Kona Earth is committed to creating a more sustainable and thriving future for Hawaiʻi.Kona Earth grows and roasts a collection of Hawaiian specialty coffees, including its award-winning 100% Kona Classic Coffee and Hawaiian Espresso. Its gourmet coffees and Hawaiian gifts are sold directly to consumers via Kona Earth's e-commerce store, konaearth.com As co-owner Joanie Wynn explained, "We like to think of it as great coffee for a cause since customers know that a percentage of each purchase will be donated to support local non-profits."ABOUT KONA EARTHHawaiian Kona coffee brand Kona Earth grows, roasts, and sells award-winning 100% Kona coffee direct to consumers via its e-commerce store, KonaEarth.com. With a consistent five-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth delivers the quality associated with its authentic, Hawaiian Kona specialty coffee.Kona Earth's premium Kona coffee beans are nurtured from crop to cup by owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. Processed and micro-batch roasted on site, Kona Earth coffees are shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Hawaiian Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees.The Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. The 26-acre farm is nestled on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest Arabica coffee beans on the planetAs a US-based, family-owned small business, Kona Earth supports fair wage labor and sustainable farming practices. Kona Earth also gives back to support local charitable organizations, donating a percentage of profits through its "Care In Every Cup" initiative.Recently, Kona Earth was named by Global Coffee Awards as the overall winner in Hawaii's Origin Roasted competition for single-origin specialty coffees that are roasted where they are grown. The expert panel of judges complimented the "deep and sweet flavors" with "low acidity", presenting "notes of dark chocolate and almonds in Kona Earth's coffee submissions. This recognition further solidifies Kona Earth's reputation as a top producer of exceptional and flavorful Hawaiian Kona specialty coffees.ABOUT GIVING TUESDAYGiving Tuesday is a global day of generosity occurring after Thanksgiving, kicking off the giving season. Established in 2012, it promotes kindness and charitable giving, countering Black Friday and Cyber Monday. People and organizations give back by donating time, talent, or money to support causes and communities.

