KONA EARTH CELEBRATES SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY WITH LOCALLY SOURCED HAWAIIAN TREATS

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, Kona Earth is excited to announce its new holiday gift bundles from Hawaii Each holiday gift bundle is carefully curated to showcase Hawaii's best flavors, pairing Kona Earth's award-winning Kona coffee with Hawaiian shortbread cookies and chocolates, all made in Hawaii.Every featured item in Kona Earth holiday gifts is locally crafted, showcasing the finest Hawaiian flavors. Through partnerships with artisanal producers, Kona Earth supports Hawaii's vibrant small business community and highlights the quality of Hawaiian-made products. With a range of options and festive packaging, these gift bundles truly embody the spirit of Aloha.Featured Items include the Hawaiian Shortbread Cookies Collection. These melt-in-your-mouth treats are an island-inspired twist on a classic. With flavors like coconut, pineapple, and passion fruit, these mini-bites are infused with crushed candy, creating pockets of flavor that make every bite a delight. Made with real butter, these cookies offer a tropical twist on a classic treat.Kona Earth gift bundles also celebrate gourmet Hawaiian chocolate, with three premium options:- 75% Kona Dark Chocolate: Made with Kona cacao from the Kona Earth farm and handcrafted from seed to bar by a local artisanal chocolatier, each gourmet bar is poured by hand and scored into bite-sized squares for delicious savoring.- Chocolate Covered Peaberry Beans: Premium Kona Peaberry beans, medium roasted and then covered with delicious, semi-sweet Hawaiian chocolate-Milk Chocolate and Kona Coffee Macadamia Nuts: Kona coffee adds a subtle depth to the sweet creaminess of the milk chocolate that encases Hawaiian Macadamia nuts."We love partnering with other Hawaiian artisanal producers who care about quality as we do," said Joanie Wynn, Co-Owner of Kona Earth. "By supporting our neighboring businesses, we can offer our customers the one-of-a-kind Aloha experience that only Hawaiian businesses can provide".On Small Business Saturday, Kona Earth is offering a special 15% discount on its Ultimate Kona Coffee and Hawaiian Sweets Gift Bundle. Discover the essence of Hawaiian hospitality with this thoughtfully curated gift set, which combines a pound of our Kona Earth's Kona Premium Coffee with an artisanal selection of locally-crafted treats.Join Kona Earth in championing small businesses this holiday season. Shoppers are encouraged to use the Hashtags #ShopSmall and #SmallBusinessSaturday on social media to spread the word.ABOUT KONA EARTH: Hawaiian coffee brand Kona Earth grows, roasts, and sells award-winning 100% Kona coffee direct to consumers via its e-commerce store, KonaEarth.com. With a consistent five-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth delivers the quality associated with its authentic, Hawaiian Kona specialty coffee.The Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. The 26-acre farm is nestled on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest Arabica coffee beans on the planet.Kona Earth's premium Kona coffee beans are nurtured from crop to cup by owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. Processed and micro-batch roasted on site, Kona Earth coffees are shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Hawaiian Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees.As a US-based, family-owned small business, Kona Earth supports fair wage labor and sustainable farming practices. Kona Earth also gives back to support local charitable organizations, donating a percentage of profits through its "Care In Every Cup" initiative.Recently, Kona Earth was named by Global Coffee Awards as the overall winner in Hawaii's Origin Roasted competition for single-origin specialty coffees that are roasted where they are grown. The expert panel of judges complimented the "deep and sweet flavors" with "low acidity", presenting "notes of dark chocolate and almonds in Kona Earth's coffee submissions. This recognition further solidifies Kona Earth's reputation as a top producer of exceptional and flavorful Hawaiian Kona specialty coffees.

